Audiences return — in person — to Greensboro's Eastern Music Festival

“Reassure people if they show up without tickets,” Nichols said. “If they think they bought them, they most likely have. If you can’t find them in the app, send them over here.”

Outside, more audience members and students arrived for the concert.

Frances and Jim Cooper were among them. Frances Cooper said she looked forward to “hearing some good music and being with other people.”

“I like being with him,” Cooper said of her husband of 60 years. “But sometimes you need a little activity.”

Artist Beatrice Schall had returned from two weeks in New Mexico the night before. Exhaustion didn’t stop her from attending.

“I wouldn’t miss an EMF concert, especially the first one,” Schall said.

Local flutist Rebecca Cochran was there, volunteering on the team publicizing EMF’s 60th anniversary season.

“I have a lot of hope that people are going to come out, especially once they see some media attention that the first couple concerts did happen, and it’s safe to go into Dana Auditorium,” Cochran said.

“I’m hoping as the season wears on that the crowds will get bigger, obviously just to 50 percent capacity,” Cochran said. “Even people who haven’t been to EMF in 15 or 20 years — I’m coaxing them back. This is a gem.”

