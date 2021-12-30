Avett Brothers will broadcast 2020 New Year's Eve concert for free

GREENSBORO — Since postponing their New Year's Eve concert at the Greensboro Coliseum because of the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, The Avett Brothers have offered fans an alternative.
The folk rock band announced that it will rebroadcast last year's show for free.
"Put on your best PJs, grab a front row seat in your living room, and get ready for a midnight toast..." the band said Thursday on its website and social media.
Last year's concert, which was virtual because the pandemic canceled most plans at the time, was filmed at the Belk Theater in Charlotte, with musicians like Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile joining the festivities, the Charlotte Observer reported.
To watch, fans can tune in at 9:30 p.m. Friday to The Avett Brothers Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theavettbrothers or YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/theavettbrothers.
The band had announced Wednesday that "Out of concern for the safety and well-being of our fans, the employees at the Greensboro Coliseum, our crew, and the band, we have decided to postpone this year's New Year's Eve show."
"It is also important that we not add to the burden that the already-overwhelmed hospitals and healthcare workers are facing in North Carolina," the band continued in its statement.
"We are working on details for a rescheduled show and hope to have more info for you in the coming weeks," the band said. "We thank you for your patience and understanding and sincerely look forward to seeing you in 2022."
The Avett Brothers are North Carolina natives and three-time Grammy Award nominees.
This would have marked the fourth time that The Avett Brothers had played the coliseum on New Year’s Eve. They previously performed in 2012, 2015 and 2019.