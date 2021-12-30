Avett Brothers will broadcast 2020 New Year's Eve concert for free

GREENSBORO — Since postponing their New Year's Eve concert at the Greensboro Coliseum because of the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, The Avett Brothers have offered fans an alternative.

The folk rock band announced that it will rebroadcast last year's show for free.

"Put on your best PJs, grab a front row seat in your living room, and get ready for a midnight toast..." the band said Thursday on its website and social media.

Last year's concert, which was virtual because the pandemic canceled most plans at the time, was filmed at the Belk Theater in Charlotte, with musicians like Willie Nelson and Brandi Carlile joining the festivities, the Charlotte Observer reported.

To watch, fans can tune in at 9:30 p.m. Friday to The Avett Brothers Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theavettbrothers or YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/theavettbrothers.