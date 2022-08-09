Béla Fleck, Punch Brothers coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning artists Béla Fleck and Punch Brothers will perform on Dec. 13 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 19 at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not announced in Tuesday's news release.

This marks Fleck's first bluegrass tour in 24 years, titled "My Bluegrass Heart."

Fleck has won 15 Grammy Awards in nine different fields, such as country, pop, jazz, instrumental, classical and world music.

But his roots are in bluegrass. The Grammy award-winning album, "My Bluegrass Heart" is the third chapter of a trilogy which began with the 1988 album, "Drive," and continued in 1991 with "The Bluegrass Sessions."

“I was kind of surprised, frankly, when I sent out the invite for the first touring ensemble, because everyone I asked said 'yes!'” Fleck said in the news release.

Fleck’s first road band will spotlight some of the best of the new generation of bluegrass players, all sporting myriad Grammy Awards and nominations, as well as IBMA awards for their instruments: fiddler Michael Cleveland, mandolinist Sierra Hull, multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses, bassist/multi-instrumentalist Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton on guitar.

Punch Brothers are mandolinist Chris Thile, guitarist Chris Eldridge, bassist Paul Kowert, banjoist Noam Pikelny and violinist Gabe Witcher.

Their accolades include a Grammy for Best Folk Album for their 2018 release, "All Ashore." The Washington Post said, "With enthusiasm and experimentation, Punch Brothers take bluegrass to its next evolutionary stage, drawing equal inspiration from the brain and the heart."

Thile said in the news release that "these sessions were a reminder for me of what's really important. I felt silly having this band take up so little of my creative year; it reminded me that us five together is critical to my happiness."