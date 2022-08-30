 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Back 2 School Bash featuring That Girl Lay Lay comes to Tanger on Oct. 15

  • 0

GREENSBORO — The Back 2 School Bash 2022, featuring That Girl Lay Lay, comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in October.

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals (copy)

That Girl Lay Lay arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday in Newark, N.J.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com.

Alaya "Lay Lay" High, 15, is the youngest female to land a record deal in the history of hip hop, Tanger Center said in announcing the Oct. 15 show at the venue at 300 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. She was just 11 when she signed with Empire Records. Since then, she has added acting to her resume, including a new comedy series on Nickelodeon called "That Girl Lay Lay" that debuted in 2021, according to the Internet Movie Database.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blondie opens vaults for a hefty box set celebrating cool

Blondie opens vaults for a hefty box set celebrating cool

NEW YORK — For decades, a New Wave treasure trove sat in a converted barn. For Blondie fans, it was the equivalent of the Ark of the Covenant housed in a rickety storage space. In the building just outside Woodstock, New York, sat 100 reel-to-reel tapes, half a dozen cassettes and a few storage tubs crammed with records. The haul chronicled the rise of Debbie Harry and Co. as they tried on many styles, from reggae and rap to rock. What eventually emerged is the comprehensive box set "Blondie: Against the Odds, 1974-1982," with 124 tracks and 36 previously unissued recordings, demos, outtakes and Blondie's initial six studio albums.

NC Folk Festival announces 3 more acts

NC Folk Festival announces 3 more acts

Ten-year-old Gospel singer Caleb Serrano, Colombian musician Kiko Villamizar and Venezuelan harpist Larry Bellorín will perform at next month's festival in Greensboro.

Watch Now: Related Video

Miley Cyrus joins cast of her godmother Dolly Parton's new festive film

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert