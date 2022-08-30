Back 2 School Bash featuring That Girl Lay Lay comes to Tanger on Oct. 15

GREENSBORO — The Back 2 School Bash 2022, featuring That Girl Lay Lay, comes to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in October.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com.
Alaya "Lay Lay" High, 15, is the youngest female to land a record deal in the history of hip hop, Tanger Center said in announcing the Oct. 15 show at the venue at 300 N. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. She was just 11 when she signed with Empire Records. Since then, she has added acting to her resume, including a new comedy series on Nickelodeon called "That Girl Lay Lay" that debuted in 2021, according to the Internet Movie Database.