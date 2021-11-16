Beach Boys to perform at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The Beach Boys will perform in concert on Feb. 3 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

The Beach Boys are led by Mike Love, who, along with longtime member Bruce Johnston, musical director Scott Totten, Brian Eichenberger, Christian Love, Tim Bonhomme, John Cowsill, Keith Hubacher and Randy Leago continue the legacy of the iconic band.

This concert will not feature Brian Wilson, Al Jardine or David Marks.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com. Prices were not announced.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group has become synonymous with the California lifestyle and have become an American icon to fans around the world.

Since the band’s co-founder, lead-singer and chief lyricist Mike Love penned the lyrics to The Beach Boys’ first hit, “Surfin’” (1961), dozens of the bands chart toppers have become eternal anthems of American youth: “Surfin’ USA,” “Surfer Girl,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” “I Get Around,” “California Girls,” “Help Me Rhonda,” “Barbara Ann,” “Good Vibrations,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “Rock and Roll Music” and “Kokomo.”