Blake Shelton coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, including a Feb. 23 date at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Set to join the lineup are reigning ACM Female Artist/CMA Female Vocalist of the year Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean.

Tickets for the Feb. 23 concert in Greensboro go on sale Sept. 23 at blakeshelton.com/backtothehonkytonk.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said in Wednesday's news release announcing the tour.

“I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time," Shelton said. "I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ‘cause we’re going back to the honky tonk!”

Shelton has ranked among Pollstar’s Top 200 North American Tours nearly every year for the past decade.

His Back to the Honky Tonk Tour follows consecutive Friends And Heroes outings, each of which earned widespread critical praise. The Spokesman-Review lauded it as “a showcase for Shelton’s natural charisma, talent and humor,” while The Seattle Times declared, “Blake Shelton knows how to show folks a great time.”

The recording artist goes back to the honky tonk with his latest single, “No Body." It became the most added song at country radio upon impact last month.

The song is “soaked in ‘90s country vibes” (Billboard), and its official music video features line-dancing at a country bar – complete with Shelton sporting his signature mullet.

For fans who can’t wait until 2023: Shelton will perform “No Body” on Thursday night on NBC’s "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." He will then take the stage at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday.