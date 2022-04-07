Blue Ridge Music Center releases its summer concert schedule

As temperatures are warming, it’s time to start planning for outdoor music.

Blue Ridge Music Center is celebrating 20 years of summer concerts at its hillside outdoor amphitheater on the Blue Ridge Parkway with its Summer 2022 Concert Series.

Taking the stage are fan favorites, including North Carolina-based acts such as Steep Canyon Rangers, Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet and Chatham County Line, and Virginia-based acts The Steel Wheels, Dori Freeman accompanied by a Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet, and Bill and the Belles.

The roster is strong on bluegrass and old-time music, featuring traditional acts, as well as artists that perform in a more contemporary vein. Representing the music of the Blue Ridge Mountains are Unspoken Tradition, Five Mile Mountain Road, Nobody’s Business, None of the Above, The Mike Mitchell Band, Zoe & Cloyd and ShadowGrass.

Feature performers who represent diversity and inclusion in the American roots music community include Rissi Palmer (“Color Me Country Radio”), Joe Troop & Friends, Earl White Stringband and several female-fronted bands, such as Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Amanda Cook Band, The Burnett Sisters Band and Dori Freeman.

Tuba Skinny, an ensemble of former street musicians from their New Orleans home, kicks off the series May 28 (Memorial Day weekend).

The series concludes Sept. 3 (Labor Day weekend), when Californian Molly Tuttle, the first woman ever named Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association, takes the stage. Tuttle and her top-notch Golden Highway Band will perform songs from her critically acclaimed bluegrass-focused album, “The Crooked Tree.”

Performances start at 7 p.m. Saturdays, with gates opening at 5:45 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $20-$40. Tickets, season passes (full, half and Pick 3), and memberships are available at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.

Here’s the schedule:

7 p.m. May 28: Tuba Skinny

Formed in 2009, Tuba Skinny brings the traditional New Orleans sound to audiences around the world, including spirituals, Depression-era blues, ragtime and traditional jazz.

Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, free for children 12 and younger.

7 p.m. June 4: Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman accompanied by Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet

Dori Freeman is about as bona fide as an Appalachian artist can be: She was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. The Galax-based singer-songwriter has a soaring alto and singular style.

Freeman will be accompanied by a string quintet from Winston-Salem Symphony as part of the Symphony Unbound series, bringing music out of the concert hall and into the community to collaborate with musicians from other genres.

Tickets: $25, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. June 18: Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet

(Presented in honor of Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s 25th anniversary)

Born and raised in Europe, brothers Jens and Uwe Kruger started singing and playing instruments at a young age. The Kruger Brothers were performing regularly by the time they were 11 and 12 years old. In 1995, they became a trio with the addition of bass player Joel Landsberg, a native of New York City. The trio is based in Wilkesboro and is known for a sound that blends bluegrass with elements of classical music.

Chicago-based ensemble Kontras Quartet treads the line between classical music and American folk.

Tickets: $35 advance, $40 day of show, $10 for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. June 25: Zoe & Cloyd and The Burnett Sisters Band with Colin Ray

Zoe & Cloyd offer soaring harmonies and heartfelt songwriting, combining original bluegrass, klezmer, old-time and folk. Hailing from opposite ends of the Appalachian mountains, Zoe & Cloyd is composed of renowned fiddler and vocalist Natalya Zoe Weinstein and award-winning songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist John Cloyd Miller.

The Burnett Sister Band with Colin Ray feature a repertoire that’s equal parts old-time, bluegrass, country and gospel. Their sound is focused around vocal harmonies that can only come from the bond shared by siblings.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. July 2: Old Time Dance Party with Five Mile Mountain Road and Earl White Stringband

Five Mile Mountain Road presents an authentic old-time experience reminiscent of the music once heard at dance halls and theaters, including bluegrass, fiddle music, ragtime, jazz and Western swing.

“Fiddlin’ Earl White” is the leader of the Earl White Stringband. A figure in the old-time music and dance community for more than 40 years, White is one of the few African Americans playing and perpetuating the music that was once an essential part of Black culture and communities across the country.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. July 9: Mike Mitchell Band and None of the Above

Mike Mitchell continues to carve out his own place in bluegrass. His latest single, “Calling Me,” spent five months on the Bluegrass Standard Video chart, and his most recent album, “Small Town,” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard bluegrass chart.

None of the Above has played music in the Triad for more than 20 years. Working with traditional bluegrass instrumentation, the group weaves Americana and alternative country into its original material.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. July 16: Bill and the Belles and ShadowGrass

Bill and the Belles began as a project to explore the sounds between rural and urban music, between vaudeville and down-home roots, but it is now established in the in-between. The group has a knack for saying sad things with a bit of an ironic smirk, pairing painful topics with a sense of release and relief.

ShadowGrass can trace its roots to the forefathers of bluegrass but also combining its members’ varied influences into an original sound.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. July 23: Rissi Palmer and Joe Troop & Friends

Rissi Palmer has made her mark in country music with tinges of R&B in a style she calls “Southern soul.” As a passionate voice for country artists of color and those who have been marginalized in mainstream country music, Palmer launched her own radio show “Color Me Country with Rissi Palmer” on Apple Music Country.

Joe Troop is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter from Winston-Salem. Last year, Troop put down roots in Durham and has formed a new quartet with friends Omar Ruiz-López, Reed Stutz and Ramón García to continue the latingrass legacy established by Che Apalache.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. July 30: Amanda Cook Band and Unspoken Tradition

Originally from Florida, now making her home in the mountains of Virginia, Amanda Cook acquired a love of bluegrass from her father, who played banjo throughout her childhood. In 2007, Cook formed the bluegrass group High Cotton with her father and received her first taste of performing. That experience fueled a fire to record and tour professionally.

Unspoken Tradition is about new, original bluegrass. The group’s material is primarily original and reflects the ever-changing culture of Western and Central North Carolina, the regions they call home.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. Aug. 6: An Evening with the Steep Canyon Rangers

Steep Canyon Rangers are Grammy winners, perennial Billboard chart-toppers and frequent collaborators of the renowned banjoist (and occasional comedian) Steve Martin. The group is composed of Woody Platt on guitar and vocals, Greensboro native Graham Sharp on banjo and vocals, Mike Guggino on mandolin/mandola and vocals, Nicky Sanders on fiddle and vocals, Mike Ashworth on drums and vocals, and Barrett Smith on bass and vocals.

Tickets: $40 adults, $20 for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. Aug. 20: The Slocan Ramblers and Nobody’s Business

The Slocan Ramblers are Canada’s bluegrass band to watch and have been named the 2020 IBMA Momentum Band of the Year. The Slocan Ramblers showcase its blend of bluegrass, old-time and folk with deep songwriting, lightning fast instrumentals and sawdust-thick vocals.

Nobody’s Business plays traditional first-generation bluegrass, old-time and classic-era country. The band members are Trevor McKenzie on fiddle, Stu Geisbert on bass, Hanna Traynham on banjo and Jackson Cunningham on guitar.

Tickets: $20, free for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. Aug. 27: The Steel Wheels and Chatham County Line

The Steel Wheels, formed in the Virginia mountains, plays a rootsy brand of Americana. In 2005, Jay Lapp (vocals, guitars, mandolin) and Eric Brubaker (vocals, fiddle) joined lead singer Trent Wagler (guitar, banjo) in forming the band as a vehicle for Wagler’s songwriting.

Chatham County Line has been a staple of the North Carolina music scene for more than two decades with Dave Wilson (acoustic and electric guitars, harmonica), John Teer (mandolin, fiddle) and Greg Readling (standup bass, pedal steel) as well as North Carolina staple Dan Hall on drums.

Tickets: $35 adults, $20 for children 12 and younger

7 p.m. Sept. 3: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and Wayne Henderson & Herb Key

Molly Tuttle is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter with a lifelong love of bluegrass. The Northern California-bred artist first discovered the genre thanks to her father (a music teacher and multi-instrumentalist) and grandfather (a banjo player, who she visited often at his Illinois farm).

Golden Highway includes mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjo player Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes and bassist Shelby Means.

Wayne Henderson’s finger-picking is a source of great pleasure to folks in Grayson County, Va., as is his storytelling. He’s played guitar at Carnegie Hall, in three national tours of Masters of the Steel-String Guitar and in seven nations in Asia. Henderson is also a luthier of great renown. He is a recipient of a 1995 National Heritage Award presented by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Herb Key grew up in a musical family in Wilkes County and plays bass and guitar. He has played music for most of his life and has spent more than 30 years making, repairing and restoring instruments.

Tickets: $25 advance, $30 day of show, free for children 12 and younger

The Music Center is a National Park Service facility at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Va.