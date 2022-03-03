Blue Ridge Music Center summer series includes Steep Canyon Rangers, Rissi Palmer

GALAX, VA. — The Blue Ridge Music Center will celebrate 20 years of summer concerts at its hillside outdoor amphitheater on the Blue Ridge Parkway with its Summer 2022 Concert Series.

Taking the stage are fan favorites, including North Carolina-based acts such as the Steep Canyon Rangers, Kruger Brothers accompanied by Kontras Quartet, and Chatham County Line, and Virginia-based acts The Steel Wheels, Dori Freeman accompanied by a Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet, and Bill and the Belles.

The roster is strong on bluegrass and old-time music, featuring traditional acts as well as artists that perform in a more contemporary vein.

Representing the music of the Blue Ridge Mountains are Unspoken Tradition, Five Mile Mountain Road, Nobody’s Business, None of the Above, The Mike Mitchell Band, Zoe & Cloyd and ShadowGrass.

Featured performers who represent diversity and inclusion in the American roots music community include Rissi Palmer (Color Me Country Radio), Joe Troop & Friends, Earl White Stringband, and several female-fronted bands such as Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, The Amanda Cook Band, The Burnett Sisters Band and Dori Freeman.