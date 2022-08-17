Blues & Food Market coming to Greensboro's Renaissance Shops

GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will bring its Blues & Food Market starting on Sunday to the Renaissance Shops.

The market, to be held on select Sundays this fall, will offer a free concert series, craft and food vendors and community resource partners at the shops at 2521 Phillips Ave.

The first event, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, will feature R&B artist Candi “Sugafoot” Herbin, the nonprofit said in a news release.

Learn more at piedmontblues.org.

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society presents the annual Carolina Blues Festival each May.

The Blues & Food Market is the first of its fall lineup of branded events, with the three-month residency at Renaissance Shops in East Greensboro. Markets also are scheduled for Sept. 25 and Oct. 23.

Sunday's market is designed to introduce Triad families to their neighbors. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket so they can enjoy lawn spaces filled with games, vendors and even a water slide.

Sponsors for the first event are Weaver Foundation and ArtsGreensboro. The nonprofit said it welcomes more sponsors.

Additional opportunities are available for community resource partners for tables at the event, which now include Second Harvest Food Bank, Legal Aid of NC and You Can Vote!

The blues society started down this path in 2015 when it took its Carolina Blues Festival to Barber Park for three years.

The organization said it has become a national leader in moving blues audiences toward conversations on culture and equity, with content and opportunities to observe the range and depth of blues from the perspective of a younger generation of blues originators.

For the current season, the society has "chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of blues music and participants of blues culture," President Atiba Berkley said in a news release.

Additional recent and future events include the new Blues Groove Beat Battle targeting hip-hop fans, and the annual Blues Groove House Music Dance Parties now held at Elsewhere Museum, along with R&B artists at the Blues & Foods Market.

In addition, Kenny Neal and the BB King Experience are coming to the city of Winston Salem and Winston Salem Fairgrounds at 7 p.m. Aug. 27. The society will host the show and have merchandise available as it fundraises for its mission.

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society has been hosting shows at The Ramkat since 2021.

In addition to a concert at the fairgrounds Annex Theatre featuring Claudette King, daughter of the B.B. King Experience namesake, those who attend can buy merchandise from Piedmont Blues Preservation Society and learn about programs at the event.

The society seeks volunteers for events. Those who give their time get extra perks in addition to serving their community. Volunteers enjoy free entry to many society events. Various volunteer shifts are available for a variety of positions.

Find out more about volunteering at piedmontblues.org/volunteer.

To find out about sponsorship opportunities, email Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.

Follow Piedmont Blues Preservation Society at facebook.com/PBPS85/ and instagram.com/piedmont_blues.