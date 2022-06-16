 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Blues singer, guitarist Larry McCray will join lineup for Coltrane JazzFest

  • 0
Larry McCray

Larry McCray has joined the lineup for the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

HIGH POINT — Blues singer and guitarist Larry McCray will join the Sept. 4 lineup for the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

The festival will be held Sept. 3 and 4 — the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend — at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The festival lineup now includes trumpeter Chris Botti, jazz bass virtuoso and recent Grammy Award winner Christian McBride, and Patti LaBelle, a two-time Grammy Award winner and the "Godmother of Soul."

They will be joined by Marion Meadow, Gerald Veasley, Jessy J, Karyn White, Poogie Bell, Alex Bugnon, Cindy Blackman Santana, Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui.

The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival honors Coltrane, a High Point native who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.

People are also reading…

Known for his singing and guitar style, McCray is one of the last great blues shouters — one who can sing without vocal amplification in the spirit of B.B. King, Luther Allison and Little Milton.

McCray worked on a General Motors assembly line while developing his music and playing club dates throughout Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan. 

He released his first album, “Ambition,” in 1990, for which he is credited with creating a contemporary blues sound by fusing elements of blues, rock and soul. He followed that with the 1993 release of “Delta Hurricane.” Both albums received critical acclaim.

Throughout the nineties, Larry McCray continued to help define blues rock by collaborating with artists such as his Point Blank Records labelmate and fellow guitarist Albert Collins.

The industry took notice.

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mary J. Blige to begin tour at Greensboro Coliseum

Mary J. Blige to begin tour at Greensboro Coliseum

The Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guests: platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija. The tour will start in Greensboro and end on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Watch Now: Related Video

Beyoncé announces comeback project 'Renaissance'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert