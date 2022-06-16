Blues singer, guitarist Larry McCray will join lineup for Coltrane JazzFest

HIGH POINT — Blues singer and guitarist Larry McCray will join the Sept. 4 lineup for the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival.

The festival will be held Sept. 3 and 4 — the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend — at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

The festival lineup now includes trumpeter Chris Botti, jazz bass virtuoso and recent Grammy Award winner Christian McBride, and Patti LaBelle, a two-time Grammy Award winner and the "Godmother of Soul."

They will be joined by Marion Meadow, Gerald Veasley, Jessy J, Karyn White, Poogie Bell, Alex Bugnon, Cindy Blackman Santana, Kirk Whalum and Keiko Matsui.

The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival honors Coltrane, a High Point native who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn-Griffin School for the Arts.

Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.

Known for his singing and guitar style, McCray is one of the last great blues shouters — one who can sing without vocal amplification in the spirit of B.B. King, Luther Allison and Little Milton.

McCray worked on a General Motors assembly line while developing his music and playing club dates throughout Pennsylvania, Indiana and Michigan.

He released his first album, “Ambition,” in 1990, for which he is credited with creating a contemporary blues sound by fusing elements of blues, rock and soul. He followed that with the 1993 release of “Delta Hurricane.” Both albums received critical acclaim.

Throughout the nineties, Larry McCray continued to help define blues rock by collaborating with artists such as his Point Blank Records labelmate and fellow guitarist Albert Collins.

The industry took notice.