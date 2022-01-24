Bob Dylan coming to Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Singer, songwriter and Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan will perform April 1 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Often regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time, Dylan has been a major figure in popular culture during a career spanning 60 years.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Much of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s, when songs such as "Blowin' in the Wind" (1963) and "The Times They Are a-Changin'" (1964) became anthems for the civil rights and anti-war movements.

In 2016, he won the Nobel Prize for Literature.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert — part of Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Tour — are $129.50, $89.50 and $69.50 plus fees.

They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at bobdylan.com.