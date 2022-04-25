Bonnie Raitt coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Blues singer and guitarist Bonnie Raitt will make a June 8 stop on her "Just Like That..." tour at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Raitt will be joined by longtime members of her touring band, along with special guest Lucinda Williams, a rock, folk and country music singer, songwriter and musician.

The national tour includes music from her new, long-awaited studio album, "Just Like That..."

"I’m excited to share the stage with Lucinda," Raitt said in Monday's news release. "Having been a fan from afar for years, it’s great that we’re finally getting to tour together. Can’t wait to hit the road!"

Tickets for the show at the Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St., go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com.

Continuing a long-standing tradition in conjunction with The Guacamole Fund and Raitt's Green Highway campaign, one dollar from every ticket purchased will be donated to grassroots local, regional, and national organizations whose work focuses on safe and sustainable energy, social justice and human rights, environmental protection, and blues/music education.