Bonnie Raitt soars 'Just Like That' on new album and savors her fans' feedback: 'It's absolutely gratifying'

Bonnie Raitt can pinpoint exactly how she has impacted her most devoted listeners.

And it has little to do with her eight Grammy Award wins between 1990 and 1992, her 2000 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Lifetime Achievement Grammy she received earlier this month, or her being the first female musician ever honored by Fender with a signature series of Stratocaster electric guitars back in 1995.

“The two greatest compliments I get, to this day, are: ‘You are one of the few musicians my mom and I can share,’” Raitt said, her voice tinged with pride.

“The other is: ‘I’ve never seen my husband cry, until we go to your show, and you sing ‘Angel from Montgomery’ or ‘I Can’t Make You Love Me.’ They send me handwritten letters, and it is absolutely gratifying.”

Raitt may soon be getting a fresh slew of fan mail from grateful listeners.

“Just Like That ...,” her first new studio album in six years, is both one of the most heartfelt and most daring works in her storied 51-year recording career.

Raitt’s always-expressive singing is more soulful and nuanced than ever, while her songwriting achieves new levels of craft and sophistication. The music is exquisitely crafted but also isn’t over-thought or over-played. It sounds very much like the work of an iconic artist who is at the top of her game and still pushing to forge new creative paths that build on her past accomplishments.

As an added bonus, the almost telepathic interplay with her band members belies the fact they could not make music with each other for an extended period because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When Raitt and her fellow musicians reconvened last year in a woodsy recording studio north of San Francisco, they had a shared sense of gratitude and celebration that is evident in each note that is played and sung on “Just Like That ...”

“I can feel it in the tracks on the album how thrilled we are to be playing together again,” said Raitt, whose “Just Like That ...” tour is her first since 2019.

“You can’t underestimate the impact of having canceled four or five tours, or of two years of not playing together. Now we’re getting ready for a tour, and we all have vaccines in our bodies.”

Raitt is quick to note that the pandemic did not affect her nearly as much as the concert tour production crew members and theater, arena and club employees whose livelihoods evaporated overnight.

“Forget the joy of collaborating and being on the road, although that’s a huge loss,” she said. “But the loss of all the income and security for the people I work with was much bigger. So, the least I could do is take the income I have earned over the years and spread it to the people I worked with.

“We’re all a family. And I can’t think of a better use of my income than to spread it around to the people who helped me get here in the first place.”

A storied career

Raitt was just 21 when her self-titled debut album was released in 1971.

She earned almost instant acclaim for her impassioned singing, her striking instrumental prowess as a bottleneck guitarist and her precocious command of earthy American music styles, from Delta blues, folk and honkytonk to Dixieland, vintage R&B and country.

Equally impressive was her ability to deliver definitive interpretations of songs written by other writers, a talent that has been a constant throughout her career.

Raitt’s command at performing a variety of blues styles with such conviction and skill came from her love for the music, but even more so from being mentored by Mississippi Fred McDowell, Sippie Wallace and other masters she befriended as a blues-obsessed teenaged musician.

Or, as Raitt explained in a 2000 Union-Tribune interview: “I just loved Delta blues. I never looked at it in terms of musical genre or gender. It did tickle Fred McDowell that I was so passionate about blues. I already knew how to play, so he was mostly shaking his head in wonder, as did most of the blues people. They got a kick out of it. It didn’t bother them that I was a girl. They liked it any time white kids picked up on the blues.

“And my relation with them was really on a personal level, as buddies and mentors. It was more like hanging with them taught me some life lessons about how to be a woman. There were lessons about how they treated women and how they acted as parents, so what I learned from them had more to do with life than music. To have access to that many (blues) legends was the greatest gift in my life.”

Raitt built a devoted following that grew with each new album and tour. But broad mainstream success eluded her until her 10th album, “Nick of Time,” came out in 1989.

It earned her three Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year, Best Female Rock Vocal and Best Female Pop Vocal. She accepted a fourth Grammy the same day for Best Traditional Blues for her sizzling duet on “I’m in the Mood” with blues legend John Lee Hooker.

On April 13, “Nick of Time” was inducted into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry. On April 3, Raitt received her Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in Las Vegas. It was presented a year late, because of the pandemic, and minus any ceremony or speech.

“I’m glad that I’m getting this award when I’m still mobile,” said Raitt, 72. “I know that I am appreciated whether anybody gives me the (Lifetime Achievement Grammy) or I make a speech.”