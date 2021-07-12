Boyz II Men to perform with Greensboro Symphony at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — Legendary R&B group Boyz II Men will perform Sept. 18 with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert at the new downtown performing arts center at 300 N. Elm St. go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices range from $49-$99.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The performing arts center's grand opening has been delayed since March 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic. A grand opening date has not been announced.

The group known for its vocal harmony remains one of the most iconic R&B groups in music history.

It redefined popular R&B and continues to create hits that appeal to fans across all generations. The group’s four Grammy Awards are just the tip of the iceberg: throughout their 25-year career, Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The trio holds the distinction of being the best-selling R&B group of all time, with an astounding 64 million albums sold.

For the past two decades Boyz II Men have given fans a catalogue of hits filled with smooth harmonies and enduring themes. Boyz II Men’s past hits include: “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and many others.