Brandi Carlile holds nothing back on unflinching new album ‘In These Silent Days’

Laying her heart down on studio tracks certainly isn’t a problem on her soul-baring “In These Silent Days,” Carlile’s seventh studio album. Song for song, it’s the most dynamic and unflinching collection of her career. Through all the side adventures (and subsequent pandemic isolation) of the last few years, Carlile “had it in my head that I wanted to go right back to the same place, with exactly the same people, and start where I left off,” she said. “So I went into (this album) ready to lay bare my feelings about those words and about this book and about this time in my life — these crazy silent days.”

Armed with a fresh clarity her memoir’s reflection and self-examination afforded her, Carlile began writing songs with “a lot more awareness” and intention. It was a break from her usual style, where a song’s meaning might not reveal itself to her until months later.

Early in the process, she told the Hanseroths this record was going to be different. She didn’t want to hold anything back. “We never really get direction for writing, but it was just sort of encouraged, like, ‘Hey, don’t be afraid to get ugly, get personal and get real,’ which we did,” Tim said.