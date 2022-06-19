Branford Marsalis, Ben Folds, Mariachi Cobre to perform with Greensboro Symphony in 2022-23 season

GREENSBORO — Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Branford Marsalis, singer and musician Ben Folds and Mariachi Cobre will be among guest artists performing in the 2022-23 season with the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.

It will mark the final season for symphony Music Director Dmitry Sitkovetsky, who has served in his post since 2003. He announced his upcoming retirement in May.

The symphony's classical Masterworks series, which Sitkovetsky conducts, and the symphony's Pops concerts will be performed in the downtown Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

The Masterworks series will feature guest artists joining the symphony for six concerts.

Highlights include an opening on Oct. 1 with acclaimed pianist Michelle Cann on a program featuring the work of Florence Price and Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

Other programs include Prokofiev's Sinfonia Concertante for Cello with Sergey Antonov on Nov. 5; Beethoven's Violin Concerto with James Ehnes on Jan. 21, 2023; Brahms' German Requiem with the GSO Master Chorale on Feb. 18, 2023; and Trio Zimbalist on April 15, 2023, with Beethoven's Triple Concerto and Wynton Marsalis' new Trumpet Concerto.

The series concludes on May 11, 2023, with Sitkovetsky's closing performance featuring Grammy Award winner Branford Marsalis and Glazunov's Saxophone Concerto.

Branford Marsalis made a surprise appearance at the orchestra's Nov. 20, 2021, concert with Sting, performing on saxophone with Sting for "Englishman in New York."

The 2022-2023 Pops series of five concerts will open during Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 24 with conductor Michelle Merrill and the 12-piece mariachi band Mariachi Cobre, straight from Walt Disney World's Epcot.

On Nov. 19, Michael Feinstein will salute and celebrate Judy Garland on her 100th birthday with a concert produced by her daughter, Liza Minelli.

Additional Pops highlights include the Krüger Brothers on New Year's Eve, John Pizzarelli and Catherine Russell paying homage to Frank Sinatra and Billie Holiday on Feb. 11, 2023, and Ben Folds on April 28, 2023.

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Yolanda Adams will perform a gospel concert with the symphony on March 25, 2023. It's not part of a series.

In 2022-2023, the orchestra's Rice Toyota Sitkovetsky and Friends Chamber Series will continue to offer chamber music in UNCG's Tew Recital Hall featuring Masterworks guest artists, orchestra musicians and Sitkovetsky.

Masterworks and Pops season renewals have already begun; seats will be on hold until July 6.

Masterworks season tickets are $154, $223, $274 and $359. Pops season tickets are $129, $185, $229 and $300.

Single tickets for Masterworks and Pops concerts range from $35 to $85; they go on sale Aug. 1.

Chamber concert season ticket renewals start in June.

For more information on tickets, visit greensborosymphony.org or contact the box office at boxoffice@greensborosymphony.org and 336-335-5456, Ext. 224.

