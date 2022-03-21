Brit Floyd coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The Pink Floyd tribute band Brit Floyd will perform on Aug. 13 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at TangerCenter.com. Prices have not been announced.

Brit Floyd will bring a new production, recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour, the Tanger Center announced Monday in a news release.

It will be complete with a multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

Brit Floyd has performed more than 1,000 shows since its launch in Liverpool, England in January 2011.

The band has circled the world and sold out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East.

It has performed concerts at some of the world’s greatest venues, including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall; the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver, Colorado; the historic Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and New York City's Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan.