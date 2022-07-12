Bruce Springsteen coming to Greensboro Coliseum in March 2023

GREENSBORO — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will bring their 2023 tour to the Greensboro Coliseum.

The rock icon will kick off his international tour with 31 performances across the United States. The shows next year will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first concert dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016.

Tickets for the March 25 show in Greensboro — a Saturday — will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 22, the Greensboro Coliseum announced in a news release.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold through Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday for the chance to buy tickets.

All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for something called the "Verified Fan Onsale." Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code or have the ability to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. If tickets remain, a general sale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. local time with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

Springsteen has become known for his poetic, socially conscious lyrics and energetic stage performances, sometimes lasting up to four hours in length.

And his concerts attract big crowds.

Two with The E Street Band rank among the top 20 in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum, with 19,271 fans in 2002 and 18,431 in 2009.

Springsteen was scheduled to perform at the coliseum in 2016, but was among performers who canceled appearances in the state because of House Bill 2 — the so-called "bathroom bill."

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album — 2020's "Letter To You" — marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries. Their most recent tour was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.

At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August.