Bruce Springsteen coming to Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will bring their 2023 tour on March 25 to the Greensboro Coliseum.

They will kick off their 2023 international tour with 31 performances across the United States.

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 22, the Greensboro Coliseum announced in a news release this morning.

The tour will be using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform for tickets sold via Ticketmaster. Fans can register for Ticketmaster Verified Fan starting now through Sunday for the chance to buy tickets.

All registrants who are verified will be equally eligible to receive a unique access code for the Verified Fan Onsale. Registering does not guarantee you will receive a code, or have the ability to purchase tickets.

The Verified Fan Onsale will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time. If tickets remain, a general on-sale for all fans begins the same day at 3 p.m. local time with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen.

Springsteen has become known for his poetic, socially conscious lyrics and energetic stage performances, sometimes lasting up to four hours in length. He has been nicknamed "the Boss."

His concerts attract big crowds.

Two with the E Street Band rank among the Top 20 in attendance at the Greensboro Coliseum, with 19,271 fans in 2002 and 18,431 in 2009, according to the coliseum website.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's "Letter To You" (Columbia Records), marked their first time recording live together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries. Their most recent tour, The River Tour in 2016-2017, was named 2016’s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar.

European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stadium shows due to popular demand.

At the conclusion of their European run, which is scheduled for April through July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will begin a second to-be-announced North American tour leg in August. Tour dates in the UK will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon.

The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan - piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren - guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa - guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent - bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt - guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg - drums; with Soozie Tyrell - violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons - saxophone; and Charlie Giordano - keyboards.

For more information, visit brucespringsteen.net.