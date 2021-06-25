'Can't wait': With some concessions made to COVID-19, EMF returns

GREENSBORO — Shortly before noon on Friday, Sophia Alvini-Moore hugged her mother goodbye.

They had driven on Thursday from their Delaware home to Guilford College, summer home to the Eastern Music Festival. Now, her mother was driving back.

Alvini-Moore, 17, will spend five weeks studying cello with professional musicians and performing public concerts in small chamber music groups and a larger orchestra.

“I’ve never been to a festival at this level or for this duration,” Alvini-Moore said before walking to the cafeteria for lunch. “I’m going to have a lot of exposure to orchestral repertoire I’ve never seen before. Every single piece we are playing is new to me.”

She was among the high school and college students and professional faculty from around the country who checked in Friday for the classical music festival, which is marking its 60th anniversary season.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival has been scaled back this year, with fewer students and faculty and smaller audiences.

The number of students has been reduced from the usual 300 from around the globe. Likewise, the number of faculty artists has been downsized from what typically is a complement of 75.