Carolina Blues Festival announces lineup for May 15 event

GREENSBORO — Next month's Carolina Blues Festival includes acts from near and far.

Blues legend Johnny Rawls from Mississippi and Darryl Johnson from Detroit join N.C. acts The Phoebes and Roy Roberts, along with Brendan Hinch, a 14-year-old Grimsley High School student and junior bluesmen who won a Piedmont Blues Preservation Society contest, the preservation society announced Tuesday.

The festival's theme this year is "Carolina Soul."

"Carolina Soul is a reminder of who we are as Carolinians and that the soul of a people united are at the center of everything we do,” Atiba Berkley, president of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, said in an announcement.

The one-day festival, which went virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return live to LeBauer Park on May 15.

The festival will be limited to 500 people attending in person to meet the state's capacity limitations due to the pandemic. Masks will be required.

Here's who is scheduled to perform: