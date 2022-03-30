Carolina Blues Festival in downtown Greensboro to feature lineup of young African American players

GREENSBORO — This year’s Carolina Blues Festival will showcase the voices of younger African American players of blues music and participants in blues culture.

The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, festival organizers, announced Wednesday that the lineup for the May 21 and 22 festival will feature Mr. Sipp, Vanessa Collier, Jontavious Willis, TC Carter Band, Jay Hopp, Sean “Mack” McDonald, and Stephen Hull.

Learn more about each artist at piedmontblues.org/festival-artists.

The 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival: Young, Black & Blues will run from 3 to 11 p.m. May 21, featuring live music at downtown LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.

Live music continues from 2 to 6 p.m. May 22 with the PBPS “Blues & Foods Market” at Center City Park, across the street from LeBauer Park.

“The theme ‘Young, Black & Blues’ was intentionally chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of Blues music and participants of Blues culture,” Atiba Berkley, PBPS president, said in Wednesday’s announcement.

Additional events will include a new Blues Groove Beat Battle targeting hip-hop fans on May 13 at the Flat Iron, 221 Summit Ave., and the annual Blues Groove House Music Dance Party on May 14 at Elsewhere Museum, 606 S. Elm St.

Visit PiedmontBlues.org for tickets, which are on sale now. They include the limited availability Blues Lover’s Bundle which rewards those who buy tickets before April 15.

Public education employees get $5 off with promo code BluesEd and military veterans and active duty personnel get $5 off with promo code BluesVet.

Members of the various blues societies across the state all have access to deeper discounts by contacting their regional group leaders.

PBPS is seeking volunteers for the festival and those who give their time get extra perks, including free entry to the festival. Various volunteer shifts are available for pre-festival, during the festival, and after the event. Shifts are available for a variety of positions.

To volunteer, visit piedmontblues.org/volunteers; to sponsor the festival, email Berkley at president@piedmontblues.org.

Follow Piedmont Blues Preservation Society on Facebook and Instagram.