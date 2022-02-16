Carolina Blues Festival returning to Greensboro with 'Young, Black & Blues'

GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will give voice to the next generation with its 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival titled "Young, Black & Blues."
The longest-running blues festival in the Southeast will return downtown on May 21 and 22, the society announced in a Wednesday news release.
May 21 will feature live music at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. It will continue on May 22 with the PBPS food truck rodeo ‘Blues & Foods Market’ from 2 to 6 p.m. at nearby Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St.
The complete lineup will be released in March.
“The theme ‘Young, Black & Blues’ was intentionally chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of blues music and participants of blues culture," Atiba Berkley, PBPS president, said in Wednesday's news release.
The festival will afford a unique opportunity to observe the range and depth of blues from the perspective of a younger generation of blues originators, the release said.
The annual festival when virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it returned to LeBauer Park in May 2021.
This year, from May 14 to 21, NC Blues Week cultural programming will include a formal proclamation from the Greensboro mayor's office, community blues jams in multiple cities, virtual events and concerts in various venues.
Visit PiedmontBlues.org for festival tickets, which are on sale now including the limited availability Blues Lover’s Bundle.
The bundle rewards those who buy tickets before the lineup is released.
There also are special discounts available at checkout by using promo codes.
Public Education employees get $5 off via the promo code BluesEd.
US military veterans and active duty service members are being honored with $5 off via the promo code BluesVet.
Members of the various blues societies across the state all have access to deeper discounts by contacting their regional group leaders.
For sponsorship opportunities, email Atiba Berkley at President@piedmontblues.org