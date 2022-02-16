Carolina Blues Festival returning to Greensboro with 'Young, Black & Blues'

GREENSBORO — The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will give voice to the next generation with its 36th Annual Carolina Blues Festival titled "Young, Black & Blues."

The longest-running blues festival in the Southeast will return downtown on May 21 and 22, the society announced in a Wednesday news release.

May 21 will feature live music at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. It will continue on May 22 with the PBPS food truck rodeo ‘Blues & Foods Market’ from 2 to 6 p.m. at nearby Center City Park, 200 N. Elm St.

The complete lineup will be released in March.

“The theme ‘Young, Black & Blues’ was intentionally chosen to amplify the voices of younger African American players of blues music and participants of blues culture," Atiba Berkley, PBPS president, said in Wednesday's news release.

The festival will afford a unique opportunity to observe the range and depth of blues from the perspective of a younger generation of blues originators, the release said.

The annual festival when virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it returned to LeBauer Park in May 2021.

