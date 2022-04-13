Christian McBride to co-headline Coltrane Jazz Festival in High Point

HIGH POINT — Jazz bass virtuoso and recent Grammy Award winner Christian McBride will co-headline the 11th John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival on Sept. 3.

McBride and his band will play on the first day of the festival at Oak Hollow Festival Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

'Godmother of Soul' Patti LaBelle to headline first day of High Point's John Coltrane festival in September The two-time Grammy winner will be joined at the two-day festival by singers such as Christian McBride, Marion Meadow, Gerald Veasley, Jessy J, Karyn White, Poogie Bell, Alex Bugnon, Cindy Blackman Santana, Kirk Whalum, Keiko Matsui and more.

Also playing that day is co-headliner Patti LaBelle, the "Godmother of Soul" whose career has spanned more than six decades. She is a two-time Grammy Award winner and has been nominated 13 times.

The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival honors Coltrane, a High Point native who graduated from William Penn High School, now Penn Griffin School of the Arts.

The Sept. 3 lineup can be found at coltranejazzfest.com/artists. The Sept. 4 lineup is to be announced.

Ticket information and festival details are available at coltranejazzfest.com.

McBride will perform with his band Inside Straight that includes pianist Peter Martin, vibraphonist Warren Wolf, saxophonist Steve Wilson and drummer Carl Allen.

This year’s honor brings to a total of eight Grammy Awards McBride has won during his career. He won for Best Large Jazz Ensemble for his 17- piece Christian McBride Big Band album “For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver.”

He received the Grammy Award for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for “Trilogy II,” in 2021 which he shared with his trio partners drummer Brian Blade and the late pianist Chick Corea. He has won in that category three other times.

McBride has won twice for Improvised Jazz Solo in 2020 and 2016 and Instrumental Composition in 2020.

Trained on double bass and equally adept on the bass guitar, McBride honed his craft by working in the bands of seasoned musicians beginning at age 17 when studying in New York at The Juilliard School of Music.

He started with saxophonist Bobby Watson’s band Horizon and subsequently toured or did session work with such notable jazz elites as Freddie Hubbard, Benny Golson, George Duke, Milt Jackson, J. J. Johnson, and Hank Jones.

McBride’s interests have embraced the expanse of music styles and expressions leading him to work with jazz contemporaries Herbie Hancock, Pat Metheny, and Joshua Redman among others, but also R&B legends such as Isaac Hayes, Chaka Khan, Natalie Cole and the Godfather of Soul, James Brown.

He has also explored pop/rock (Sting, Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Don Henley, Bruce Hornsby), hip-hop/neo-soul (The Roots, D'Angelo, Queen Latifah) and classical (Kathleen Battle, Edgar Meyer, Shanghai Quartet, Sonus Quartet).

As a broadcaster, Christian McBride hosts two radio programs, “The Lowdown: Conversations With Christian” which he also produces on SiriusXM satellite radio, and National Public Radio’s “Jazz Night in America,” a weekly radio show and multimedia collaboration between WBGO, NPR and Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Inside Straight is made up of musicians who are also celebrated for their individual talents and achievements. Pianist Peter Martin is a five-time Grammy Award nominee who was once vocalist Dianne Reeves’ music director. He has recorded two solo albums as well as done session work with an extensive list of top name contemporaries.

Warren Wolf has established himself as the foremost straight-ahead vibraphonist of his generation. Like McBride, Wolf also has an intrinsic love for the R&B music of his formative years.

Alto and soprano Steve Wilson, a multi-instrumentalist who has eight recordings under his own name, has brought his distinctive sound to more than 100 recordings.

Drummer Carl Allen — bandleader, businessperson and producer — strives to emulate his two main influences, Art Blakey and Elvin Jones.