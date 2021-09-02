Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, others to perform at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival

At first glance, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram might not seem like one of the most influential new voices in blues music. For one thing, he’s only 22, and he recorded his first album at 18. But Ingram says not to mistake his youth for a lack of blues-worthy life experience.
“Everyone can have the blues in some sort of way,” he says. “People can have a narrow mind when it comes to the blues — you have to come from the cotton fields or your woman has to leave you. But me and my mom both experienced homelessness together, and my parents’ divorce was really hard for me — that was something painful to see that I use in my music.”
Ingram will play that music Sept. 5 at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival in High Point. Attendees will get a chance to hear songs from the musician’s new album, “662,” which was released in July. The title references the area code of Ingram’s hometown, Clarksdale, Miss. — a town in the heart of Mississippi Delta Blues country.
“(Clarksdale) helped shape me as a musician—the blues and gospel were around 24-7 when I was a child,” Ingram says. “I was under the influence of both those genres. On my mom’s side of the family, there were guitar players and musicians, and we lived right next to a blues band, and I would hang around them. That molded me.”
The experiences of his childhood in Clarksdale — where he had his first paying music gig at just 11 years old — run throughout the new album, which explores themes of poverty, loss and struggling to fit in. And Ingram, who sings and plays guitar, says not only has he grown lyrically since his critically acclaimed 2019 debut, “Kingfish,” but he also felt more comfortable to be more creative musically on “662.”
“There’s been a lot of growth in the last two years not only personally, but also musically and vocally,” he says. “We’re using different chord progressions and what I’m singing about is actually things I’m going through.”
In the years since that debut hit, Ingram has been showered with accolades, from a Grammy nomination for “Kingfish” to blues legend Buddy Guy calling him, “the next explosion of blues.” For someone who grew up idolizing musicians like Guy, the attention Ingram has received at such a young age has felt surreal.
“It’s been very humbling,” he says. “When I was sitting in the classroom, and looking all those old blues legends up online, I never thought people would see me as being in the same class as them. Those guys laid the foundation, and it’s really humbling to even be mentioned with them, and all I can do is try my best to honor their legacy.”
And while the success he’s experienced so far could easily go to his head, Ingram says he wants to maintain that humble attitude.
“I just really appreciate everybody’s support and everybody that’s pushed me to be here,” he says. “I’m very appreciative and grateful, but at the same time, I try not to focus on it too much — you don’t want to be one of those people who start to believe their own hype.”
After more than a year off the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingram says he looks forward to performing at shows like the John Coltrane Jazz and Blues Festival.
“It’s the best thing in the world right now for me,” he says. “Being in the house for a year-and-a-half, even though we stayed busy, there’s nothing like playing live and performing to the fans. You need that energy, and we’ve been cautious and staying safe while we’re doing it, while trying to enjoy it, as well.”
