Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, others to perform at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival

At first glance, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram might not seem like one of the most influential new voices in blues music. For one thing, he’s only 22, and he recorded his first album at 18. But Ingram says not to mistake his youth for a lack of blues-worthy life experience.

“Everyone can have the blues in some sort of way,” he says. “People can have a narrow mind when it comes to the blues — you have to come from the cotton fields or your woman has to leave you. But me and my mom both experienced homelessness together, and my parents’ divorce was really hard for me — that was something painful to see that I use in my music.”

Ingram will play that music Sept. 5 at the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival in High Point. Attendees will get a chance to hear songs from the musician’s new album, “662,” which was released in July. The title references the area code of Ingram’s hometown, Clarksdale, Miss. — a town in the heart of Mississippi Delta Blues country.

“(Clarksdale) helped shape me as a musician—the blues and gospel were around 24-7 when I was a child,” Ingram says. “I was under the influence of both those genres. On my mom’s side of the family, there were guitar players and musicians, and we lived right next to a blues band, and I would hang around them. That molded me.”