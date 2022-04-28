Colin Hay, former lead singer of Men at Work, finding joy in his solo career

Look at any summer tour schedule, and you’ll find plenty of bands and solo artists who are essentially living off their past. They fill big amphitheaters (and even stadiums) even though they haven’t had a hit in decades. Some have even stopped making new albums because they’ve found their audiences just want to hear the songs they know.

That’s all fine and good. But Colin Hay is not one of those artists.

This singer/guitarist, who enjoyed huge popularity during the 1980s fronting the Australian band Men at Work, finds that not only are his fans not overly interested in those hits of yesteryear, they want to hear new music from Hay to go with songs from the 14 solo albums he’s released since Men at Work broke up in January 1986.

“I’m very lucky in that way. I’m very grateful for the fact that that is the case,” Hay said in an early March interview from his home near Los Angeles. “I think it would be a bit glum if they were just coming along for a couple of songs. You would still do it because you have to put food on the table or if that’s your job, it’s your job. But it would be a little bit soul destroying if that was the case.”

The demand for fresh music is one reason Hay remains focused on writing and recording new songs. He has just released his latest album of original material, “Now and the Evermore,” which arrives roughly a year after Hay put out an album of cover songs, “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself.”

Fans will get to hear plenty of fresh material in the solo acoustic shows Hay is doing this spring. He said he has developed solo arrangements for most of the songs from the two newest albums, and he’ll mix in other songs from across his career.

Hay was actually well along with the “Now and the Evermore” album in 2020, and in fact planned to release the album that fall. But the pandemic hit and sent Hay home to Topanga Canyon that spring, where he did what songwriters do. He kept writing songs, eventually recording more than 20 tracks, of which 10 were chosen for the album.

“We ended up with this bunch of 10, for various reasons,” Hay said. “But it seemed to be just kind of a mood that was created with this particular batch of songs that I liked. And there are quite a few of the songs, like five of the songs have these quite beautiful, dare I say so myself, string arrangements on them that my friend, Fred Kron, and I did. So that just really worked really well for me.”

As that quote suggests, “Now and the Evermore” is a fully fleshed out, at times lush, album. The overall mood is one of joy and optimism, although the lyrics also reflect the struggles of the pandemic era and life in general.

“It’s always a little strange talking about your own work in a way, but I think there is a lot of beauty in the record,” Hay said. “When I listen to it, there’s pain involved with that beauty as well, but that’s the way things are in this world. But I love the way it turned out in that sense.”

Touring to promote the two albums won’t be all that keeps Hay busy in 2022. Shortly after he finishes the current solo trek, he’ll join Ringo Starr for this year’s Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band tour. (Hay wrote the title song of Starr’s most recent album, “What’s My Name,” and the former Beatles drummer plays on the song “Now and the Evermore.”)

Then later this year, Hay will team up with Rick Springfield and John Waite for a tour in which he’ll sing and play guitar for his new incarnation of Men at Work.

“It’s basically the same band that I have that I go out with as the Colin Hay Band,” he said. “It’s basically the same band, except that we just do a Men at Work set.”

That Australia-based band enjoyed major success before internal issues split the group. The 1981 debut album, “Business as Usual,” gave Men at Work an immediate breakthrough. It spawned the No. 1 hit singles “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now?” and the album itself spent 15 weeks atop “Billboard” magazine’s Billboard 200 album chart. That debut was followed by another hit album, “Cargo,” in 1983, which included two more hit singles, “Overkill” and “It’s a Mistake.”

Hay still enjoys the Men at Work material and found in playing the band’s hits on the 2019 All Starr Band tour, that there’s an audience that wants to see him perform those songs.

“It’s really exciting and the audience really loves it. It’s because of the fact that music has got some kind of timeless quality to it,” Hay said. “It just feels like it always did whenever I play those songs. And I love playing the songs with this bunch of musicians I work with here in L.A. because they have become more or less my musical family.”

Alan Sculley is a freelance writer for Last Word Features.