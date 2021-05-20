Collapsis reunites for a live show at Grove Winery in Gibsonville

“I needed something that would allow me to be a little more artistic,” Garrigan said. “I needed a day job that would allow me to get away from the pressure of making a living doing music.”

Carle plays in a couple of bands, including Roman Spring with Holloway and a new group called Cage Bird Fancier. Holloway practices the culinary arts, owning and operating a series of restaurants on campus at Duke University. Pickett has worked as a sound engineer on the road with My Morning Jacket for most of the past 20 years.

Collapsis was scheduled to play a short run of shows in early 2020, including one at the Flatiron in downtown Greensboro, but the pandemic scuttled those plans. Holloway looks forward to performing live for the first time since February 2020, when he played solo opening for Jason Ringenberg.

Members of Collapsis have been rehearsing in different combinations for the past few weeks in anticipation of the Grove Winery show. Holloway drew a comparison to his time playing football in high school. He understood the importance of practice, but there was nothing like hitting the field for a game on a Friday night.

“The game was the time you got to show everybody how hard you had worked,” he said. “It’s sort of like gigging: ‘Oh man, we get to do it now.’ It’s great to get out there in front of people.”

