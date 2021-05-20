Collapsis reunites for a live show at Grove Winery in Gibsonville

The guys in Collapsis have gone from playing 175 shows a year in their heyday to one or two shows every year or two, but the songs are still imprinted on their brains.
“The muscle memory is insane,” said Chris Holloway, the band’s bass player. “If I think about it, I’ll blow it. My fingers just go on autopilot.”
Collapsis plays Saturday at Grove Winery in the northeastern corner of Guilford County. It will be their first Greensboro-area show since just before their breakup 20 years ago, according to Mike Garrigan, the band’s lead singer and songwriter.
He grew up in Greensboro and recorded his first solo album in 1996 with members of Athenaeum backing him up. Garrigan started Collapsis in Chapel Hill around 1997 with Scott Carle, the drummer for Dillon Fence. Garrigan named the band after a song by Carle’s old group and followed the Dillon Fence mold, creating melodic pop-rock with a grunge-guitar edge.
The recordings with Athenaeum “laid the foundation for what we would try to sound like live,” Garrigan said.
Holloway and guitarist Ryan Pickett rounded out Collapsis. They had previously played together in Queen Sarah Saturday, a Durham-based group that opened regularly for Dillon Fence.
Collapsis signed to Universal Records and recorded an album in 1998 at Dwight Yoakam’s studio in Burbank, Calif. Producer David Bianco had previously worked with Tom Petty, Mick Jagger and acclaimed alternative rockers such as Buffalo Tom.
“He had done the Teenage Fanclub records we loved,” Carle said.
The album “Dirty Wake” came out in 1999. A reviewer for the Nashville Tennessean praised the group’s “crunchy guitars, bright harmonies used sparingly and forceful power pop.” The single “Automatic” climbed to No. 28 on the Modern Rock charts, and Collapsis toured from coast to coast.
“We played everything from radio festivals to dive bars,” Carle said. Holloway eventually left to pursue other creative interests. They pitched a batch of songs to Universal for a follow-up album, but the label wasn’t interested. Collapsis played some shows as a three-piece band before Garrigan pulled the plug. One of the last shows for the band in its original run was at Artistika in downtown Greensboro.
“It got to about February of 2001, and I just felt like, ‘You know what? I really think it’s time for us to call this quits,’” he said.
Carle and bassist Ryan Pickett weren’t happy about the breakup, but the former bandmates stayed on good terms and have reunited periodically in the two decades since. Garrigan joined Athenaeum after leaving Collapsis, touring with the group until its breakup in 2004. He has released a series of solo albums. He shifted gears in 2016 and began working toward a law degree from Wake Forest University. He now practices with a Greensboro firm.
“I needed something that would allow me to be a little more artistic,” Garrigan said. “I needed a day job that would allow me to get away from the pressure of making a living doing music.”
Carle plays in a couple of bands, including Roman Spring with Holloway and a new group called Cage Bird Fancier. Holloway practices the culinary arts, owning and operating a series of restaurants on campus at Duke University. Pickett has worked as a sound engineer on the road with My Morning Jacket for most of the past 20 years.
Collapsis was scheduled to play a short run of shows in early 2020, including one at the Flatiron in downtown Greensboro, but the pandemic scuttled those plans. Holloway looks forward to performing live for the first time since February 2020, when he played solo opening for Jason Ringenberg.
Members of Collapsis have been rehearsing in different combinations for the past few weeks in anticipation of the Grove Winery show. Holloway drew a comparison to his time playing football in high school. He understood the importance of practice, but there was nothing like hitting the field for a game on a Friday night.
“The game was the time you got to show everybody how hard you had worked,” he said. “It’s sort of like gigging: ‘Oh man, we get to do it now.’ It’s great to get out there in front of people.”
