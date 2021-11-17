Conductor for Sting concerts with Greensboro Symphony grew up in the Gate City

The opportunity to perform with Sting thrills Greensboro Symphony musicians.

"There are many generations represented in our orchestra, and most of the musicians know at least some if not all of his catalog," said violinist Wendy Rawls, orchestra personnel manager and assistant concertmaster.

The orchestra and the city also feel the impact, Crawford said.

The symphony added the Sunday night concert because of popular demand for Saturday night tickets.

As of Wednesday afternoon, only 24 tickets remained for Saturday's performance and 68 for Sunday's in the 3,023-seat Tanger Center, Crawford said.

The Sting concert has greatly increased the orchestra's Facebook and website traffic, as well as increasing awareness nationally and internationally for the city and the Tanger Center, Crawford said.

"We have customers from all over the country and even Canada flying in to see the concerts," Crawford said.

"Some people have bought tickets for both nights," she said. "They are booking hotel rooms and will be eating in downtown restaurants."

Tipton himself gets to the city a few times each year, to see his mother Blonnie. His father, Chelsea Tipton, died in 2019.