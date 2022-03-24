Could Greensboro's music scene be like Austin? This group wants it to happen.

GREENSBORO — They have made a success of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship.

Now Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation officials are hoping to do the same with the region’s live music scene.

They offered the details to 150 people gathered Wednesday night at One Thirteen Brewhouse & Rooftop Bar on North Greene Street. The event officially kicked off the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation’s “Live Music Vibe” initiative.

Mark Brazil — the former Wyndham tournament director who is now the foundation’s chief executive officer — and foundation Chairman Bobby Long brought to town Mac McAnally, a 10-time Country Music Awards Musician of the Year who performs with Jimmy Buffett’s backing group, The Coral Reefer Band.

On Wednesday night, they described plans for the music initiative — which the COVID-19 pandemic delayed.

“This program will be comprised of three pillars: partnering with Mac McAnally on a singer-songwriter series, introducing up-and-coming musical artists to our region and providing more performing opportunities for our local musicians,” Brazil told the crowd, according to a news release. “Some of the venues will be in bars, some in larger clubs and others at outdoor festivals of various sizes.

“Just like we’ve done with the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, we want to make a splash in the music industry.”

The initiative will feature music covering a variety of genres.

The name for the entire effort has not yet been announced.

Among those in the crowd who praised the idea was Adam Paul. He’s CEO of the locally-based, Emmy Award-winning 7 Cinematics, a video music and streaming production company.

“Greensboro is the perfect town for these artistic people — songwriters, musicians, artists, sculptors and cinematographers,” Paul said in an interview.

McAnally has seen how performing live music can help brand an artist.

“The pandemic has accentuated a couple of things I think can play as an advantage for this region because the way music is monetized has totally changed in the last couple of years,” McAnally told the crowd, according to the news release. “In the 1950s, the record business was really just a promotional tool for the touring business, and then the record business got bigger than the touring business.

“At the moment, nobody’s buying records so I actually think it’s good for music itself that bands have to go out and learn how to play live music again.”

Long added: “For so many up-and-coming musicians, who have so much talent, and these guys have an eye for that talent, life gets in the way. They end up not being able to fulfill that dream. They can’t get close to Nashville or Austin, which are the two live music capitals of the world.

“We’d like to create the third leg of that stool.”

Through its relationship with McAnally and Buffett, the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation will identify talented musicians and provide them with opportunities to play in front of a live audience at high-quality venues throughout central North Carolina.

“More than anything,” Brazil said in an interview, “we want other towns around the Southeast and around the country to go, ‘What in the world is going on over in Greensboro in the Piedmont Triad?’”

