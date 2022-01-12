 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country artist Lee Greenwood coming to Liberty
Country artist Lee Greenwood coming to Liberty

Lee Greenwood

Lee Greenwood 

LIBERTY — Grammy Award-winning country music artist Lee Greenwood will perform Feb. 26 at the Liberty Showcase Theater.

Tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $50 to $100 and can be purchased at thelibertyshowcase.com

Greenwood has seven No. 1 songs and 25 charted singles to his credit.

His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out," “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands," ”She’s Lying," “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose," “Dixie Road," “Somebody’s Gonna Love You," “Going Going Gone," “You Got A Good Love Comin," “Fools Gold," and “Mornin' Ride.

He already had garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy" “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me."

Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 and 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”

The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” its Song of the Year in 1985.

