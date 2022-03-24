Country singer Walker Hayes will perform at Tanger Center in Greensboro

When Walker Hayes was a kid growing up in Mobile, Ala., dinner at Applebee’s represented a splurge for his family — though not necessarily for every member of the family.

“My dad could get fajitas, but none of us kids could,” the country singer recalls. “We had to get, like, a quesadilla. So if you saw a couple Bourbon Street Steaks sizzle by, you were like, ‘Ooh, what’s that table celebrating tonight?’”

Decades later, Hayes — now a 41-year-old father of six himself — is the one savoring Applebee’s finest in “Fancy Like,” his chart-topping viral smash about living it up with his wife at the casual chain restaurant.

“Yeah, we fancy like Applebee’s on a date night/ Got that Bourbon Street Steak with the Oreo shake,” he sings over a low-slung 808 beat and a boot-scooting guitar lick. “Get some whipped cream on the top too/ Two straws, one check, girl I got you.”

Hayes will be bringing that song and many others to the Tanger Center in Greensboro on March 26.

“Fancy Like” took off in mid-June on TikTok when Hayes, a journeyman act with only a few modest hits to his name, posted a clip of himself dancing to the song with his 15-year-old daughter, Lela. Soon it spread to streaming platforms such as Spotify (where it’s racked up more than 50 million plays) before finally landing on country radio and — hey, what do you know? — in an Applebee’s commercial that excerpts some of the countless TikTok videos inspired by Hayes’ original.

Hayes said he had been in Nashville for 17 years before his viral sensation took hold. “The word to describe it is ‘surreal,’” he said.

For Hayes, success of whatever kind is a vindication after a long spell in which he struggled to be heard by audiences anywhere. The smooth-voiced singer was in a low place, he says, when he ran into Monument Records co-president Shane McAnally at a smoothie shop six years ago; he’d signed and lost two record deals without much to show for it and was “working at Costco — angry alcoholic, hair to my shoulders, dip in my mouth,” as he puts it.

Hayes asked McAnally, a veteran songwriter known for his collaborations with Kacey Musgraves and Sam Hunt, if he could send him some demos; McAnally loved what he heard and told Jason Owen, with whom he’d just teamed to launch Monument, that he’d found their flagship artist.

“Then I spent the next few years feeling really frustrated,” McAnally says. “Everyone saw Walker as damaged goods.”

By the time Hayes showed up for the songwriting session where he wrote “Fancy Like,” he’d stopped trying to cater to what radio was looking for, he says. He and his co-writers — Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens and Cameron Bartolini — sat around and talked about their lives for three hours; Jenkins used the word “fancy” at some point, which got Hayes thinking about what he calls his “strip-mall” tastes.

“Then it just poured out,” he says.

McAnally was “instantly jealous” when Hayes played him the result, which ended up on a six-track EP, “Country Stuff,” that came out at the beginning of the summer.

“Those first two lines of the chorus — the perfection of ‘steak’ and ‘shake’ rhyming — it literally gave me chills,” McAnally says with a laugh. “Because I know how hard it is to make something sound dumb.”

Beyond “Fancy,” of course, lies the problem of a proper follow-up single, which already has McAnally worried.

“People are rooting for Walker, but this town only wants you to have so much,” he says. “Everyone’s saying, ‘We’ve known him for years, and this is one thing that’s popped.’”

Hayes, whose EP balances the genial good-times stuff with more introspective storytelling, feels the pressure, too, though he’s been working on a new song he thinks might capture a bit more of the quirky charm that’s attracted folks to “Fancy Like.”

“I used a new word in it — ‘ashtray full of ciga-regrets,’” he says proudly. “To me that’s next-level.”