Country star Marty Stuart to perform at The Ramkat with new music

“The sound of his guitar and Clarence’s guitar back in action together, the sound of Chris playing bass underneath all of that, it was magic. It was magic, and I loved every speck of it,” Stuart said.

Four years later, he has a backlog of new material. Up next will be “Songs I Sing In The Dark,” an album of solo acoustic songs, including country classics such as “Skip a Rope” and Waylon Jennings’ “This Time.” The album was a pandemic project.

“Everybody was going stir crazy and started doing viral things and Zooming and I thought, ‘Nah, I don’t think that’s me,’” Stuart said. “But I just kind of went to my list of projects I’ve been meaning to get to for a long time, and that was one of them. The band wasn’t required.”

Stuart is also working on a couple of new band records. “Altitude” is “a further trip into cosmic cowboyland that I love, love, love,” he said. There’s also a collection of “20 hillbilly surf band instrumentals,” seven of them left over from the “Way Out West” sessions.