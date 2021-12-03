COVID-19 concerns prompt Triad Pride Performing Arts to cancel weekend concerts

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 concerns have prompted Triad Pride Performing Arts to cancel its Saturday and Sunday "Comfort and Joy" concerts.

The organization announced the news on its website at triadprideperformingarts.org and in an email.

It referred to "an abundance of caution" in its decision.

The organization said that despite its best efforts to follow safety precautions, COVID-19 has impacted members of both the Triad Pride Men's and Women's choruses.

The group said that in preparation for the concerts, everyone who was performing had to have a negative COVID-19 test.

"Unfortunately, we had some come back as positive but we are grateful to report that those who have tested positive are asymptomatic," the group said in its message. "Out of safety to our members and our audience we can no longer continue with our concerts."

The message was signed by Artistic Director John McCarty and Board Chair Paul Musick.

For those who have already bought tickets online, Triad Pride asks that the organization be allowed to convert the purchase into a donation.

Those who want to receive a refund should email contact@triadprideperformingarts.org.