COVID-19 sidelines Greensboro Symphony maestro; guest conductor will lead Saturday's concert

GREENSBORO — The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra will bring in a guest conductor for its Saturday concert after COVID-19 sidelined its music director, Dmitry Sitkovetsky.

For this concert, Sitkovetsy will be replaced by conductor Leslie Dunner of Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan, who has led major orchestras.

Sitkovetsky contracted the contagious respiratory virus while in his hometown of London. He has been sick for about a week, he said Monday via email.

"I have had three vaccination before I got this COVID - I am convalescing and isolating at home," he said. "I am not allowed to travel or to see anyone, except my wife Susan."

Saturday's concert, titled "American Rhapsody," will be held at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St.

It will feature Aaron Dworkin narrating "The American Rhapsody." Dworkin’s spoken-word, multimedia work sets the words of George Washington to Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s "Symphonic Variations on an African Air."

Dworkin is the founder and former president of the Sphinx Organization, dedicated to the development of young Black and Latino classical musicians.

The orchestra also will perform jazz titan Duke Ellington's "The River," and Antonín Dvořák's Symphony No. 9, "From the New World," inspired by the sounds of Native American songs and African-American spirituals.

Dunner has conducted at numerous engagements with major orchestras, and at concerts including Canada, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Ukraine.

He also has taken the podiums of the American Ballet Theater, New York City Ballet, Michigan Opera Theatre, Royal Ballet at Covent Garden, Birmingham Royal Ballet and South African Ballet Theatre.

When not conducting, Dunner composes and performs as a clarinetist. This season, he plays clarinet for the productions of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Cinderella" and Broadway’s longest-running musical, "Chicago," in Traverse City, MI.

Tickets for the 8 pm. concert are $35, $50, $65 and $80, plus fees.

They are available at greensborosymphony.org, tangercenter.com, ticketmaster.com and the symphony box office, 336-335-5456, ext. 224.

