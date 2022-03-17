Dan Tyminski to play three venues in North Carolina this weekend

Dan Tyminski took a detour into dark-tinged country rock with his “Southern Gothic” album in 2017, but he has since returned to the bluegrass fundamentals that earned him 14 Grammys and a prominent place on one of the hottest soundtrack albums of all time.

“It was never a mission to change genres,” Tyminki said from his home in Nashville. “I’m back to a bluegrass focus.”

The Dan Tyminski Band will perform in the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art on March 19 as part of the Crossroads @ SECCA concert series.

“When the opportunity presented itself to get him over to SECCA, I thought, ‘Gosh, what a great room to see somebody like Dan in,’” said Andy Tennille, who launched the Crossroads series more than a decade ago. “It’s like the ultimate listening room, so to put someone on the stage like Dan and his band — who are all, in the words of ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou?,’ bona fide — it was a no-brainer.”

Singer-songwriter Sarah Sophia opens the show.

“I first saw her when she played a Gas Hill show pre-pandemic,” Tennille said. “I was blown away. She’s a great vocalist who writes really cool songs.”

Bluegrass has been Tyminski’s primary focus since childhood. He grew up in Vermont in the 1970s and ’80s, camping with his parents at bluegrass festivals across New England. He started playing mandolin when he was about 6 years old, then moved to banjo at age 12 after hearing J.D. Crowe and the New South, a group that featured future superstars Ricky Skaggs, Tony Rice and Jerry Douglas.

“When I heard J.D. Crowe, what I heard was that banjo,” Tyminski said. When his brother popped a cassette of the “J.D. Crowe and the New South” album into the tape deck of his car, Tyminski couldn’t pull himself away. “I stayed in the car listening to the whole album. Then I came in and told my parents I wanted a banjo.”

The instrument quickly became Tyminski’s passion and primary instrument. He and his brother Stan played together in a band called Green Mountain Bluegrass before he was invited to move to southern Virginia in the late 1980s and join the Lonesome River Band. He got to know Alison Krauss and her band, Union Station, as their paths crossed on the road.

When a slot came open in Union Station, Krauss asked him to join. “Are you ready?” she asked him one April 25 at MerleFest. “I’ll never forget because it’s my sister’s birthday,” Tyminski said.

As tempting as the offer was, he wasn’t ready to jump ship: “That was the toughest point in my musical career. The Lonesome River Band was just starting to make a little noise. They were my favorite band — how do you not play with your favorite band? I would not be the musician I am at all without my time in the Lonesome River Band.”

When Krauss approached him again later he was ready to take the leap, changing bands as well as instruments. Union Station already had a stellar banjo picker in Ron Block, so Krauss asked Tyminski to join on guitar and vocals. Even though he had never even owned a guitar, he eagerly accepted the challenge.

“I realized all my favorite banjo players had a great rhythm guitar player behind them,” Tyminski said, citing combinations such as Del McCoury accompanying Paul Silvius and Tony Rice backing J.D. Crowe.

Block also plays guitar, and he and Tyminski quickly clicked into place.

“We’re both banjo and guitar players, and we have a reasonably deep understanding of each instrument,” he said. “We have a stream of language that is deeper than if we just played the one instrument.”

Tyminski has racked up acclaim and awards in more than three decades as a bluegrass professional, including 18 Grammy nominations and 14 awards. The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) named him Male Vocalist of the Year four times. He has sung or played behind some of the biggest names in country music, including Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and Kenny Chesney.

Millions of people know Tyminski’s voice from the soundtrack to “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” even if they don’t know his face or name. When George Clooney opened his mouth to sing “I’m a Man of Constant Sorrow” in the hit 2000 movie, it was Tyminski’s voice that came out. Tyminski was as surprised as everyone else when the soundtrack became a smash hit, selling more than 8 million copies.

“When you play this type of music, you have a set expectation according to what you know,” he said. “I didn’t realize music could do that. I had not even realized that there was such a thing as points on a record.”

Those points allowed Tyminski to pay off all of his debts and spend more time on passions including golf, poker and foosball. (Golf Digest once ranked him as one of the 10 best musicians in golf.) He enjoyed seeing the change in audiences at bluegrass concerts and festivals.

“After ‘O Brother,’ the entire demographic changed,” he said. “You started seeing spiked hair and rock and roll T-shirts. It brought people out of the woodwork: ‘Where do I find more music like this?’”

Traditional music and Tyminski are still going strong 20 years later. He has kept busy during the pandemic setting up a home studio and recording a wealth of new material, including an EP of duets, “One More Time Before You Go,” that pays tribute to the late Tony Rice. “I hold him responsible for my love for this type of music,” Tyminski said.

He has a hot young band that includes Harry Clark on mandolin, Daily and Vincent veteran Gavin Largent on Dobro, and a married couple, Jason and Grace Davis, on banjo and bass, respectively.

“My band members are literally my children’s ages,” Tyminski said. “But they’re as seasoned and amazing as anyone I’ve ever played with. Every night we play, I never know what to expect. There’s no set bag of tricks. They all know how to listen and react to whatever the situation is.”

They will do three shows in North Carolina this weekend, playing in Raleigh on Thursday and Boone on Friday before landing at SECCA on Saturday.

“It’s so much fun to play music with that sort of youthful energy,” Tyminski said. “This is the first time I’ve really been able to play any of the stuff I’ve ever recorded — my entire catalog is at my disposal for the first time. The doors are wide open in all directions.”

