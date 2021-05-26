Del McCoury will highlight opening night at N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury and his band will perform on opening night of the three-day N.C. Folk Festival on Sept. 10 in center city.

Folk festival organizers confirmed Wednesday that the fourth annual festival will be held in person this year Sept. 10-12.

They gathered at Center City Park to speak about the upcoming event. McCoury was the only act to be announced to date, but more announcements are coming.

The free outdoor multicultural festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.

It spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.

“After a successful pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to return to hosting an in-person festival in downtown Greensboro that will provide a welcoming, celebratory environment for all members of our Greensboro and North Carolina community to enjoy,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.