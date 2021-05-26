Del McCoury will highlight opening night at N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury and his band will perform on opening night of the three-day N.C. Folk Festival on Sept. 10 in center city.
Folk festival organizers confirmed Wednesday that the fourth annual festival will be held in person this year Sept. 10-12.
They gathered at Center City Park to speak about the upcoming event. McCoury was the only act to be announced to date, but more announcements are coming.
The free outdoor multicultural festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day.
It spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.
“After a successful pivot to a virtual event in 2020 due to the pandemic, we are thrilled to be able to return to hosting an in-person festival in downtown Greensboro that will provide a welcoming, celebratory environment for all members of our Greensboro and North Carolina community to enjoy,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.
“Thanks to the support of our presenting sponsor, TowneBank, and our close partnerships with Guilford County and the city of Greensboro, we will present a festival that our performers, staff, supporters and audiences will be able to safely enjoy," Grossmann said.
The 2019 N.C. Folk Festival featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 artists at five outdoor and nine indoor venues, attracting about 156,000 people to center city.
But for 2020, festival planners concluded that they could not create the usual in-person event downtown safely during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic had canceled events worldwide and prompted statewide restrictions on large crowds.
So the festival streamed locally pre-recorded live performances online for three days in September 2020.
This year, McCoury will perform live with his band in front of the audience.
Regularly performing for audiences that number in the tens of thousands, Del McCoury is a living link to his bluegrass roots that charmed hardscrabble hillbilly honky tonks, rural schoolhouse stages, and the crowning glory of the Grand Ole Opry, to the present-day culture-buzz of viral videos and digital streams, festival organizers said.
Now helming the Del McCoury Band, with sons Ronnie and Rob, the ensemble carries forward a loyal, growing musical tradition as torchbearers in the canon of bluegrass music history, festival organizers said.
McCoury has been recognized by the music industry with 14 Grammy Award nominations, including two wins for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013 with “The Streets of Baltimore," and in 2005 with “The Company We Keep.”
Announcements on more performers and event details will be released in the coming weeks. To stay up-to-date, follow the North Carolina Folk Festival on social media @ncfolkfestival or visit www.ncfolkfestival.com.
