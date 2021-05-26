Del McCoury will highlight opening night at N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury and his band will perform on opening night of the three-day N.C. Folk Festival on Sept. 10 in center city.
After a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the 2020 festival to go virtual, “We are feeling very blessed to be emerging from that now,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, told city and festival officials gathered at Center City Park.
“We are thrilled to announce that the 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival will be presented live and in-person as a gathering in the streets of downtown Greensboro Sept. 10 through 12,” Grossmann said to crowd applause.
McCoury was the only act to be announced, but more announcements are coming.
The free outdoor multicultural festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day. This year’s festival also will feature food and craft vendors, Grossmann said.
The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.
The 2019 N.C. Folk Festival featured 106 performances and workshops by more than 45 artists at five outdoor and nine indoor venues, attracting about 156,000 people to center city.
“It is exciting to see this event grow into one of the largest events produced by Greensboro,” said Henri Fourrier, president and CEO of the Greensboro Convention and Visitors Bureau.
But for 2020, festival planners concluded that they could not create the usual in-person event downtown safely. The pandemic had canceled events worldwide and prompted statewide restrictions on large crowds.
So the festival streamed live performances online, pre-recorded in Guilford County historical spots, for three days in September 2020.
That kept the festival in the public eye, an effort that earned praise from City Council member Justin Outling and Fourrier.
Those performances still can be viewed on the festival’s YouTube page.
With more people receiving vaccinations against COVID-19, organizers had hoped to present a live event this year.
Then in mid-May, as pandemic numbers improved, Gov. Roy Cooper lifted most mandatory mask requirements, and all mandatory capacity, gathering and social distancing requirements.
That solidified the decision, Grossmann said.
She said the folk festival has had no trouble attracting performers.
McCoury helms the Del McCoury Band, with sons Ronnie and Rob.
He has been recognized by the music industry with 14 Grammy Award nominations, including two wins for Best Bluegrass Album in 2013 with “The Streets of Baltimore,” and in 2005 with “The Company We Keep.”
While there is a conglomeration of festivals in September, such as MerleFest from Sept. 16 to 19 in Wilkesboro, “It’s all feeding into this incredibly great spirit of a return of festivals here in North Carolina,” Grossmann said.
Those attending Wednesday’s announcement sang the N.C. Folk Festival’s praises.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan and Fourrier talked about its economic impact. Visitors will patronize hotels, restaurants and shops, they said.
Scott Baker, president of the festival’s presenting sponsor, Towne Bank Triad, spoke of its social impact.
“It brings our diverse cultural community together in a way that is fun, celebratory, exciting,” Baker said.
“There is something for everyone,” Vaughan added, “and most importantly, it’s free.”
