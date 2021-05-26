Del McCoury will highlight opening night at N.C. Folk Festival

GREENSBORO — Legendary bluegrass musician Del McCoury and his band will perform on opening night of the three-day N.C. Folk Festival on Sept. 10 in center city.

After a year in which the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the 2020 festival to go virtual, “We are feeling very blessed to be emerging from that now,” Amy Grossmann, festival president and chief executive officer, told city and festival officials gathered at Center City Park.

“We are thrilled to announce that the 2021 North Carolina Folk Festival will be presented live and in-person as a gathering in the streets of downtown Greensboro Sept. 10 through 12,” Grossmann said to crowd applause.

McCoury was the only act to be announced, but more announcements are coming.

The free outdoor multicultural festival typically fills downtown streets with live music, food, arts and crafts on the weekend after Labor Day. This year’s festival also will feature food and craft vendors, Grossmann said.

The N.C. Folk Festival spun out of the National Folk Festival’s three-year residency in the city from 2015 to 2017.