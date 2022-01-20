Diggin' in the Crates celebrates hip-hop

“One of the main things we wanted to do is to not just let it be about us but about the people in the community,” McAdoo said.

“Let’s connect with some young people, give them a space to come, and do some hip-hop stuff and shed some light on some positive things that they can take away from one of us in terms of having life and wisdom,” McAdoo said. “Help them to understand even though times can be hard, continue to pursue your dreams, try to stay out of trouble as much as possible. And if this is a space that helps you to be able to do that, then by all means, come here so you can do that.”