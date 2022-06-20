 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Dirty Dancing in Concert' tour coming to Greensboro's Tanger Center

'Dirty Dancing in Concert'
Dirty Dancing in Concert, provided

GREENSBORO — The "Dirty Dancing in Concert" world tour will bring its show on Nov. 27 to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. 

Tickets go on sale Friday at TangerCenter.com and Ticketmaster.com, Monday's news release said. 

Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate, GEA Live, Karl Sydow and Tanger Center celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. 

A complete screening of the digitally-remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film.

Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to favorite "Dirty Dancing" songs.

"Dirty Dancing in Concert" will tour in 35 cities in North America in 2022. For a list of cities and ticketing information, visit www.dirtydancinginconcert.com.

"Dirty Dancing," written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987.

Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award®-winning best original song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life”. It grossed more than $213 million worldwide.

Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman’s.

Intrigued by the staff’s dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. 

Some scenes were filmed at Lake Lure in western North Carolina. 

Mary J. Blige to begin tour at Greensboro Coliseum

Mary J. Blige to begin tour at Greensboro Coliseum

The Grammy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated Blige will perform in 23 cities with special guests: platinum-selling, Grammy Award-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling rising star Queen Naija. The tour will start in Greensboro and end on Oct. 29 in Atlantic City, N.J.

