Drifters, Platters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters to perform at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre
Drifters, Platters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters to perform at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

Drifters, Platters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters

The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters will perform Oct. 17, 2021 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

 JERRY ANGELICA PHOTOGRAPHY, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters have rescheduled their Carolina Theatre concert for Oct. 17.

Spend a nostalgic evening saluting three of the world’s beloved musical groups, all of whom were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll, Doo-Wop sound: Cornell Gunter's Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak”); The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You,” “The Great Pretender”); and The Drifters, one of rock & roll’s founding vocal groups with their 50-year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment”).  

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $69, $59, $49 or $39, depending on location in the theater at 310 S. Greene St.

Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more. A $3 facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.

The show had been scheduled for June 13, 2020, but it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets that were purchased for the earlier-scheduled concert will be honored at the 2021 show.

