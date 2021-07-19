Drifters, Platters, Cornell Gunter's Coasters to perform at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters have rescheduled their Carolina Theatre concert for Oct. 17.

Spend a nostalgic evening saluting three of the world’s beloved musical groups, all of whom were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll, Doo-Wop sound: Cornell Gunter's Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak”); The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You,” “The Great Pretender”); and The Drifters, one of rock & roll’s founding vocal groups with their 50-year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment”).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tickets for the 8 p.m. show are $69, $59, $49 or $39, depending on location in the theater at 310 S. Greene St.

Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more. A $3 facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.

The show had been scheduled for June 13, 2020, but it was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets that were purchased for the earlier-scheduled concert will be honored at the 2021 show.