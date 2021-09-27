Drifters, Platters, Cornell Gunther's Coasters add second show at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — By popular demand, The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters have added a second show to their Oct. 17 performance at the Carolina Theatre.
Concerts will now be both at 3:30 p.m. and their previously-announced 8 p.m.
Tickets are $69, $59, $49 or $39, depending on location in the theater at 310 S. Greene St.
Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more. A $3 facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.
Tickets are available at carolinatheatre.com.
These three beloved musical groups were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll, Doo-Wop sound: Cornell Gunter's Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak”); The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You,” “The Great Pretender”); and The Drifters, one of rock & roll’s founding vocal groups with their 50-year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment”).
To minimize exposure to COVID-19 for patrons, artists, staff and volunteers, the Carolina Theatre will require proof of full vaccination or negative viral test within 72 hours prior to attending or participating in an event there for everyone age 12 and above, effective Oct. 1.
Full details can be found online at carolinatheatre.com
