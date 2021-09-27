Drifters, Platters, Cornell Gunther's Coasters add second show at Greensboro's Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO — By popular demand, The Drifters, The Platters and Cornell Gunter's Coasters have added a second show to their Oct. 17 performance at the Carolina Theatre.

Concerts will now be both at 3:30 p.m. and their previously-announced 8 p.m.

Tickets are $69, $59, $49 or $39, depending on location in the theater at 310 S. Greene St.

Group discounts are available for parties of 15 or more. A $3 facility fee and state sales tax will be added to each ticket.

Tickets are available at carolinatheatre.com.

These three beloved musical groups were instrumental in creating the Rock & Roll, Doo-Wop sound: Cornell Gunter's Coasters (“Charlie Brown,” “Yakety Yak”); The Platters featuring four of America’s premier singers performing their greatest hits (“Only You,” “The Great Pretender”); and The Drifters, one of rock & roll’s founding vocal groups with their 50-year catalog of hits (“Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment”).