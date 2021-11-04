Drive-By Truckers put together unintentional trilogy of political-related records

“I think we ended up with an unintended trilogy of records, not to put a pretentious slant on it,” Hood explained. “It’s not like we sat down and said we were going to write a trilogy of records bitching about the current situation in our country. But that’s kind of what ended up happening.

“When we made ‘American Band,’ we looked at it as its own freestanding thing we were going to do, and then we were probably going to move on and do something else. We didn’t honestly intend to tour behind it for three and half years. As a band that’s kind of known for our Southerness, and we’re obviously a bunch of these white, Southern, middle-aged dudes, we kind of fall into the stereotypical Trump demographic. We thought it was important for people that look like us to speak out about these things.”

With the current state of the world, where musicians that voice their views through their art often get pilloried for not staying in their lane and singing about more generic and benign topics, the DBTs have been subjected to that kind of scorn from conservative fans. But it’s not something Hood concerns himself with, particularly given the fact that he and bandmate and fellow songwriter Mike Cooley (vocals, guitar) have been stirring the pot with political fare dating back to Cooley’s “Uncle Frank” from the 1999 album “Pizza Delivery.”