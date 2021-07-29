Eastern Music Festival announces Concerto Competition winners for 2021

Bonhwi Kim, 19 (Seoul, South Korea), will perform Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor, op. 16 (mvt. 1). Kim has competed in numerous competitions including Hong Kong Open International Music Competition, Yewon Music Competition, TBC Music Competition, Ehwa Kyunghyang Music Competition, Baroque Competition and Donga Junior Music Competition. He has performed in concerts at the LG Young Artists Chamber Music Concert at Lincoln Center and the Seoul International Music Festival. Kim has also appeared as a soloist with the Prime Philharmonic Orchestra, TBC Daegu Philharmonic Orchestra and CCM Philharmonia and Chamber Orchestra. He is studying with Awadagin Pratt at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Kim has also been studying with faculty artist Awadagin Pratt at EMF this summer.

Anastasia Samsel, 19 (Guilford, Conn.), will be performing Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute in D major, op. 107. Samsel is a sophomore at the Mannes School of Music in New York City, where she studies with Judith Mendenhall. She will be a featured soloist in the Mannes Sounds Festival this fall as part of the Saint Andrew Music Society concert series. This past year, Samsel performed in master classes for distinguished flutists Stefán Höskuldsson, Walter Auer and Linda Toote. This spring, she was accepted to the Domaine Forget International Music Festival, where she performed in a master class for Emmanuel Pahud. During high school, Samsel was the principal flutist of both the Greater New Haven Youth Orchestra 2018-19 (conducted by Yale University Director of Bands Thomas Duffy) and the CMEA All State Orchestra 2019. Samsel has been studying with faculty artists Les Roettges and Jake Fridkis at EMF this summer.