Eastern Music Festival attracts more than 8,000 this summer

GREENSBORO — While the COVID-19 pandemic kept it smaller in scope, the Eastern Music Festival celebrated a safe and successful summer season of education and public concerts.

The five-week classical music program attracted more than 8,000 audience members to 51 ticketed events in Guilford College venues, EMF said in a news release.

Students totaling 190 from around the country engaged in more than 950 hours of in-person private lessons and over 945 rehearsals, seminars, studio classes and performances.

Last summer, like other performing arts organizations worldwide, EMF canceled its in-person season, which typically attracts nearly 300 students.

This summer, EMF brought back a smaller live season for its 60th anniversary, with fewer students and faculty.

“Our return to a live festival following more than a year of serious challenges is something to celebrate,” EMF Executive Director Chris Williams said in the news release. “We could not have been so successful without the support and commitment of our partners, students, faculty, staff, board and patrons.”

Organizers planned for 18 months to make the festival healthy and safe.

And it worked.