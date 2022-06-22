Eastern Music Festival back to full schedule this summer

After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted it to go virtual in 2020 and return with a reduced in-person schedule in 2021, the Eastern Music Festival will come back full tilt this summer.

The nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program will return to its Guilford College base from Saturday through July 30.

The 61st season will bring full student enrollment, full audiences and regular programming.

“It’s a really exciting time for us — a lot of great music, a lot of great programs and a lot of great artists,” said EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz, a renowned orchestra conductor who leads EMF faculty in the Eastern Festival Orchestra.

More than 250 music students from age 15 to 25 — and about 68 faculty members to teach them — will arrive this weekend from around the globe.

“We have a lot of new young faculty and young staff,” said Erika Frazier, in her first season as director of media and communications. “We have a lot of fresh faces.”

For the public, EMF will bring 60 classical music concerts and events over five weeks, up from 51 last summer. Concerts start Tuesday.

“Bringing 255 young musician and our professional faculty and staff from around the country to Greensboro is always exciting,” said Chris Williams, EMF executive director. He handles the administrative side of the nonprofit while Schwarz oversees the music.

“But this year feels a little more so as we inch back to ‘full speed’ after the long COVID-19 pandemic,” Williams said.

This year’s program will feature Tuesday chamber concerts by EMF faculty, a Wednesday mix of Signature Performances, student orchestra concerts on Thursday and Friday, and Saturday night Festival Orchestra concerts with guest artists.

Most will be in Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium. For the first time, an EMF concert will be held downtown on July 9 in the new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.

Greensboro Opera and EMF will collaborate on two concerts of opera and Broadway classics on July 13 at Temple Emanuel.

For students, the guitar summit, the Euphonium-Tuba Institute, and programs for conducting scholars and orchestral fellows will return.

New this year: a strings leadership program, where 17 strings students will learn more about playing in an orchestra.

National challenges remain, with the pandemic, inflation and high gasoline prices.

“But we’re confident that we’ve taken the steps needed to bring great art and deeply meaningful educational experiences to Greensboro this summer,” Williams said.

Will full audiences return?

Schwarz hopes so.

“Certainly, we have some great programs for everybody,” Schwarz said.

Here are some highlights. Go to easternmusicfestival.org for the complete schedule.

Students

More than 250 students ages 15 to 25 will come to EMF to study with faculty and guest artists and perform classical instrumental music.

Most come from the United States. Several come from other countries, including two from Iran and five from Taiwan. Most students from other countries attend college in the United States.

Twenty-three students hail from North Carolina, five from the Triad.

Tuition, room, board and fees total $5,786 for the five weeks. Most students receive some scholarship aid.

Students are divided between two orchestras, normally led by José-Luis Novo and Grant Cooper.

Novo will be off for the first three weeks, leading his Annapolis Symphony in Spain, so Eric Garcia and Scott Flavin will step in. The four will lead Thursday and Friday student orchestra concerts.

On July 1, Schwarz will conduct both orchestras and the faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra. It’s a pay-what-you-can concert.

Concerto Competition winners among the Young Artists will perform in a July 28 concert.

Guest artists

Piano faculty member Marika Bournaki will replace the late Alexander Toradze for the July 30 Festival Finale concert.

Toradze died May 11 at age 69 from heart failure.

He was a Georgian American pianist and Soviet defector who specialized in Tchaikovsky, Prokofiev, Rachmaninoff and other Russian composers.

Called “the Celine Dion of classical,” the Canadian-born Bournaki will debut as a soloist with the faculty’s Eastern Festival Orchestra, led by Schwarz.

She will perform Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1.

Other guest artists:

Lara St. John will perform an All-American program July 2 with the faculty orchestra and Schwarz at Dana Auditorium. The Canadian-born violinist has been described as “something of a phenomenon” by The Strad magazine and a “high-powered soloist” by the New York Times.

It will feature Gershwin’s “An American in Paris,” the Barber Violin Concerto and Howard Hanson’s Symphony No. 3.

Cuban-American pianist Santiago Rodriguez will perform with the festival orchestra July 9 at the Tanger Center. Tickets are available at tangercenter.com.

Also at that concert, the orchestra will perform composer Valerie Coleman’s “Umoja.”

Rodriguez will replace Awadagin Pratt on the piano faculty for the summer. Pratt is taking a year’s leave of absence.

Trumpeter Chris Gekker will perform with the festival orchestra on July 16 at Dana Auditorium. He will perform on the world premiere of Adolphus Hailstork’s “Four Hymns Without Words” for trumpet and chamber orchestra.

The July 23 concert with the festival orchestra will feature faculty members Jeff Multer playing violin, Julian Schwarz on cello and Jason Vieaux on guitar at Dana Auditorium.

Come early at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday when Peter Perret, Greg Carroll and EMF friends talk about the stories behind the music. The free talks are in Dana Auditorium’s Moon Room.

In memory of Dennis AsKew

EMF’s Euphonium-Tuba Institute and N.C. Brass Band will play a July 6 concert in memory of Dennis AsKew, director of UNCG’s School of Music and an EMF board member.

AsKew died unexpectedly Jan. 28 at age 59 from cardiac arrest. He had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

At UNCG, he taught tuba, euphonium and music education. He had served as president of the International Tuba Euphonium Association.

Demondrae Thurman, who leads the institute with Aaron Tindall, said he has long held AsKew in high regard.

In 2002, when Thurman was a young professional, AsKew hosted the International Tuba/Euphonium Conference. He cast Thurman as a soloist with the Greensboro Symphony on the first night.

“That performance helped to catapult my career as a soloist within the low brass community,” Thurman said. “We grew to become great friends and continued to collaborate on a variety of musical projects, in addition to an occasional bet on the Georgia/Alabama football game.”

Premieres of new music

EMF will present the world premieres of new works by five living composers.

A sixth, Giacomo Susani, will present the North Carolina premiere of his work.

EMF Music Director Gerard Schwarz will be among composers presenting a world premiere of his work at EMF, on July 7.

“In Memoriam” will be performed in a new version for euphonium and orchestra. Schwarz composed the original version for cello.

Composer Adolphus Hailstork was born and raised in New York and now lives in Virginia Beach. The world premiere of his work is July 16.

Susani is 27, the youngest composer among the six. An Italian guitarist and composer based in London, his work will premiere on July 19.

Michael Ippolito’s music has been performed by leading musicians in venues around the world. His world premiere will be July 20.

On July 23, EMF will premiere works by Paul Frucht and Avner Dorman.

The double concerto, “Finding Religion,” by American composer Frucht will feature Jeff Multer on violin and Julian Schwarz on cello.

Dorman is an award-winning, Israeli-born composer, educator and conductor.

His piece “How to Love” will feature Grammy Award-winning faculty member Jason Vieaux on guitar.

“We have a very nice balance between new 21st century and the traditional great masterpieces,” Schwarz said about Saturday night concerts.

Faculty chamber concerts

EMF faculty will perform chamber concerts — in smaller ensembles with one player for each part — on five Tuesdays in Dana Auditorium.

In years past, EMF had faculty chamber concerts on Mondays at UNCG School of Music Recital Hall. That didn’t happen last year and won’t happen this year.

“We made the decision in 2021 because UNCG wasn’t completely confident that they’d be open or available to us as COVID numbers continued to fluctuate,” Williams said. “And we were concerned that we’d be stretched too thin if we were to go to full productions with last year’s limited faculty. It worked well and the faculty and staff asked to continue without Mondays in 2022.”

Free Open House

Come see what EMF is all about at a free open house on July 24 in Dana Auditorium.

A student percussion ensemble will perform at 1 p.m., followed by a student piano recital at 3 p.m. and the guitar orchestra recital at 5 p.m.

String Fellows will perform a recital at 8 p.m. It’s a pay-what-you-can concert.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

