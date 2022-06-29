Eastern Music Festival continues this week with concerts, lectures, more

The Eastern Music Festival, a nationally recognized classical music festival, will continue this week with concerts and events.

The 61st season has brought full student enrollment, full audiences and regular programming.

Coming this week:

EMF’s Euphonium-Tuba Institute and N.C. Brass Band will play a July 6 concert in memory of Dennis AsKew, director of UNCG’s School of Music and an EMF board member.

AsKew died unexpectedly Jan. 28 at age 59 from cardiac arrest. He had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

At UNCG, he taught tuba, euphonium and music education. He had served as president of the International Tuba Euphonium Association.

Demondrae Thurman, who leads the institute with Aaron Tindall, said he has long held AsKew in high regard.

In 2002, when Thurman was a young professional, AsKew hosted the International Tuba/Euphonium Conference. He cast Thurman as a soloist with the Greensboro Symphony on the first night.

“That performance helped to catapult my career as a soloist within the low brass community,” Thurman said. “We grew to become great friends and continued to collaborate on a variety of musical projects, in addition to an occasional bet on the Georgia/Alabama football game.”

Other events:

7-7:30 p.m. June 30: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. June 30: Signature Performance: Bach to Bach at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $33.

4-5 p.m. July 1: Lara St. John Violin Masterclass at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

7-7:30 p.m. July 1: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 1: Signature Performance: Orchestral Celebration at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. Pay what you can.

7-7:30 p.m. July 2: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 2: Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Festival Orchestra Series: All American Celebration at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $48.

8-10 p.m. July 5: Eastern Chamber Players at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $33.

10:30-11:30 a.m. July 6: EMF Encircling the City at Glenn McNairy Branch of Greensboro Public Library. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 6: Signature Performance: Euphonium-Tuba Institute at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $33.

10:30-11:30 a.m. July 7: EMF Encircling the City at Glenwood Branch of Greensboro Public Library. Free.

7:30 p.m. July 7: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 7: Young Artist Orchestra Series at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $13.

4-5 p.m. July 8: Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall Masterclass at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

7-7:30 p.m. July 8: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 8: Young Artist Orchestra Series at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $13.

4-5 p.m. July 9: Euphonium Tuba Institute Young Artists Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

7-7:30 p.m. July 9: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 9: Joseph M. Bryan Festival Orchestra Series: Unity at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. $48.

3-4 p.m. July 10: Young Artists Piano Recitals at Carnegie Room at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.