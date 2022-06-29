 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Eastern Music Festival continues this week with concerts, lectures, more

  • 0
EMF Pianist (copy)

Students prepare to start rehearsal in Dana Auditorium during the Eastern Music Festival in 2021.

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

The Eastern Music Festival, a nationally recognized classical music festival, will continue this week with concerts and events.

The 61st season has brought full student enrollment, full audiences and regular programming.

Coming this week:

EMF’s Euphonium-Tuba Institute and N.C. Brass Band will play a July 6 concert in memory of Dennis AsKew, director of UNCG’s School of Music and an EMF board member.

AsKew died unexpectedly Jan. 28 at age 59 from cardiac arrest. He had been battling bronchitis and had been recently diagnosed with pneumonia.

At UNCG, he taught tuba, euphonium and music education. He had served as president of the International Tuba Euphonium Association.

Demondrae Thurman, who leads the institute with Aaron Tindall, said he has long held AsKew in high regard.

In 2002, when Thurman was a young professional, AsKew hosted the International Tuba/Euphonium Conference. He cast Thurman as a soloist with the Greensboro Symphony on the first night.

People are also reading…

“That performance helped to catapult my career as a soloist within the low brass community,” Thurman said. “We grew to become great friends and continued to collaborate on a variety of musical projects, in addition to an occasional bet on the Georgia/Alabama football game.”

Other events:

7-7:30 p.m. June 30: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. June 30: Signature Performance: Bach to Bach at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $33.

4-5 p.m. July 1: Lara St. John Violin Masterclass at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

7-7:30 p.m. July 1: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 1: Signature Performance: Orchestral Celebration at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. Pay what you can.

7-7:30 p.m. July 2: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 2: Joseph M. Bryan Jr. Festival Orchestra Series: All American Celebration at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $48.

8-10 p.m. July 5: Eastern Chamber Players at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $33.

10:30-11:30 a.m. July 6: EMF Encircling the City at Glenn McNairy Branch of Greensboro Public Library. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 6: Signature Performance: Euphonium-Tuba Institute at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $33.

10:30-11:30 a.m. July 7: EMF Encircling the City at Glenwood Branch of Greensboro Public Library. Free.

7:30 p.m. July 7: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 7: Young Artist Orchestra Series at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $13.

4-5 p.m. July 8: Demondrae Thurman and Aaron Tindall Masterclass at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

7-7:30 p.m. July 8: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 8: Young Artist Orchestra Series at Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. $13.

4-5 p.m. July 9: Euphonium Tuba Institute Young Artists Recital at Carnegie Room at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

7-7:30 p.m. July 9: Musically Speaking with Maestro Peter Perret and Greg Carroll at Moon Room at Guilford College. Free.

8-10 p.m. July 9: Joseph M. Bryan Festival Orchestra Series: Unity at Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. $48.

3-4 p.m. July 10: Young Artists Piano Recitals at Carnegie Room at Hege Library at Guilford College. Free.

+1 
Dennis AsKew (copy)

AsKew

Want to go?

What: Eastern Music Festival

Tickets: easternmusicfestival.org or 336-333-7450

Information: easternmusicfestival.org  

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hank Jr. unleashes Thunderhead Hawkins on bawdy blues record

Hank Jr. unleashes Thunderhead Hawkins on bawdy blues record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Hank Williams Jr. is unleashing his alter ego Thunderhead Hawkins on a new record of raunchy blues songs. "Rich White Honky Blues" shows the Country Music Hall of Famer's early influences from blues that later helped him develop his blue-collar Southern country rock sound. The album is a sexualized romp through material by Robert Johnson, Lightnin' Hopkins, R.L. Burnside and Muddy Waters, as well as Williams' own original tunes. Williams said that the album has a feeling of being in a south Alabama juke joint. The last song on the album is "Jesus Won't You Come By Here," which Williams says is too hard for him to sing now since the death of his wife in March.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sean 'Diddy' Combs honours Kim Porter as he accepts BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert