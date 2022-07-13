Eastern Music Festival in full swing

The Eastern Music Festival, which brings student musicians and professionals from around the world to Guilford College for instruction and performances, is in full swing at the midpoint of the five-week schedule. The festival runs through July 30. Most performances are at Guilford College, 5800 W. Friendly Ave., but there are also EMF Encircling the City visits to local libraries and some free recitals. For information and tickets, call the EMF box office at Triad Stage, 336-272-0160 or go to http://easternmusicfestival.org/festival/tickets.