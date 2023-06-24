The Eastern Music Festival is back in Greensboro for its 62nd season. The city's "best kept secret" is a five-week educational program that includes some of the best young classical musicians in the country and the world. About 300 students (ages 14-23), 18 fellows (ages 23-33) and 63 faculty members will descend on to Guilford College's campus to practice, teach and perform.

There are a variety of events offered to the public across Guilford County through July 29, ranging from informative talks, outdoor concerts, music education performances geared towards kids, to world-class solo and orchestral concerts and more.

For more information about individual shows, ticketing, additional offerings or general updates visit easternmusicfestival.org or Eastern Music Festival on Facebook.

Ticketed Events

*2023 Eastern Chamber Players: Weekly concerts featuring pieces from Beethoven, Tchaikovsky, Mozart, Debussy, Dvorak, Brahms and more. Tickets start at $33.

8 p.m., Tuesday, July 4, 11, 18, 25

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*"All Mozart": Enjoy three of Mozart's works from the EMF Chamber Orchestra conducted by Gerard Schwarz. Tickets start at $33.

June 29, 8 p.m.

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*Tchaikovsky Orchestral Celebration: Attend the pay-what-you-can-performance presented by the Eastern Festival Orchestra and EMF Young Artists Orchestra. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the box office. (336)-272-0160

June 30, 8 p.m.

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*2023 Eastern Festival Orchestra: Attend weekly concerts conducted by Gerard Schwarz featuring the works of Liszt, Vivaldi, Beethoven, Mahler, Bach and more. Tickets start at $47.

8 p.m., July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*Euphonium Tuba Institute with the North Carolina Brass Band: Tickets start at $33.

July 5, 8 p.m.

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*2023 Young Artist Orchestra: Enjoy weekly concerts featuring music from John Williams, Strauss, Dvorak, Prokofiev, Bartok and more. Tickets start at $15.

8 p.m., July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 27-28

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*Santiago Rodriguez Piano Recital: Tickets start at $33.

July 12, 8 p.m.

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*"Yours is My Heart Alone": Greensboro Opera and EMF put on a show of some of the most popular operettas from Gilbert & Sullivan, Lehar, Offenbach and more. Tickets start at $47.

July 19, 6 & 8 p.m.

Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Rd

*"Percussion Explorations": This show includes a marimba quartet, a harp and steel pan duo and many more percussionists featuring the works of living composers. Tickets start at $33.

July 19, 8 p.m.

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*String Fellows Recital: Haydn by the String Quartet, Franck by the Piano Quintet, Vasks by the String Quintet. Tickets start at $15.

July 23, 8 p.m.

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*"Overtures": A pay-what-you-can performance presented by the Eastern Festival Orchestra and Eastern Music Festival Conducting Scholars. Call (336)-272-0160 for more information about venue and tickets.

July 24, 8 p.m.

*EMF Guitar Summit: Performances featuring Kami Rowan, Badi Assad, Jason Vieaux and EMF Young Artists. Tickets start at $33.

July 26, 8 p.m.

Temple Emanuel, 1129 Jefferson Road

Free Events

*"Musically Speaking": Pre-concert talks with maestro Peter Perret and musicologist Dr. Greg Carroll discuss the background of each night's composer and performance in the Moon Room of Dana Auditorium. Seating is limited.

7 p.m., June 29-31, July 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 27-29,

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*"Concert Preludes": Live music performed on the lawn prior to the evening's indoor performances.

7:15 p.m., July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College

*"Encircling the City": EMF String Fellows quartets perform short musical education shows geared for children and families at multiple branches of the Greensboro Public Library.

July 5, 10:30 a.m., Glenn McNairy Branch Library

July 6, 10:30 a.m., Hemphill & Benjamin Branch Libraries

July 12, 10 a.m., Glenwood Branch Library

July 17, 10 a.m., McGirt-Horton & Vance H. Chavis Branch Libraries

July 19, 10 a.m., Kathleen Clay Edwards Family & Central Branch Libraries

*Guest Artist Master Classes: Listen and learn from renowned classical musicians as they give solo performances and talks. Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved ahead of time.

July 6, 4 p.m., pianist Santiago Rodriguez

July 7, 4 p.m., violinist Gil Shaham

July 13, 4 p.m., bassoonist Gabriel Beavers

July 14, 4 p.m., pianist William Wolfram

July 16, 6:30 p.m., violinist Paul Kantor

July 20, 4 p.m., guitarist Jason Vieaux

July 21, 4 p.m., pianist Drew Petersen

July 23, 4 p.m., violist Sheila Brown

July 27, 4 p.m., violinist Jeff Multer

July 28, 4 p.m., pianist Awadagin Pratt

Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College

*Euphonium Tuba Institute Young Artist Recital: No ticket required.

July 8, 4 p.m.

Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College

*Young Artist Chamber Recitals: No ticket required.

July 12, 6:30 p.m.

July 19, 4 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.

July 25, 1:30 p.m. & 6:15 p.m.

July 26, 6:30 p.m.

July 29, 2 p.m.

Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College

*Young Artist Piano Recitals: No ticket required.

July 9, 3 p.m.

July 16, 3 p.m.

July 23, 3 p.m.

Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College

*Guitar Summit Young Artist Recital: No ticket required.

July 29, 6:15 p.m.

Carnegie Room, Hege Library, Guilford College

*Young Artist Open House: No ticket required.

July 23, 1 p.m., Percussion Ensemble, 3 p.m., Piano Recital, 5 p.m., Guitar Summit

Dana Auditorium, Guilford College