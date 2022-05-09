Eastern Music Festival to present concert at Greensboro's Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The Eastern Music Festival will perform July 9 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — a departure from its normal Saturday concert venue at Guilford College.

EMF, the nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, runs from June 25 to July 30. It typically holds its Saturday night concerts in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College.

The July 9 concert will be held instead downtown at the Tanger Center, 300 N. Elm St. The 3,023-seat venue opened in September, after its opening was delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live entertainment worldwide.

“The Eastern Music Festival family is overjoyed to have the opportunity to perform in the beautiful new space,” Executive Director Chris Williams said in Monday's news release.

"The conversation started four years ago, and we are thrilled to finally be here," Williams said. "We are grateful to the City of Greensboro and the Tanger Center staff for making his happen.”

The 8 p.m. concert will feature guest artist Santiago Rodriguez on piano and the Eastern Festival Orchestra led by critically-acclaimed music director Gerard Schwarz, in a program titled “Unity.”

The Eastern Festival Orchestra of EMF faculty will perform "Umoja: Anthem of Unity," composed by living female composer, Valerie Coleman, the Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor featuring Rodriguez on piano, as well as the Tchaikovsky Symphony No.4 in F minor.

Complete program details are available at easternmusicfestival.org/calendar. Season tickets are on sale; individual tickets will go on sale on May 20.