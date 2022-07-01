EMF Encircling the City returns to Greensboro's public libraries

GREENSBORO — After the COVID-19 pandemic canceled it for two summers, a free music program for children and families has returned to local public libraries.

The program comes from the Eastern Music Festival, a five-week summer school for young pre-professional musicians and a concert series for the public at Guilford College.

Diane Phoenix-Neal, a Greensboro violist who serves on EMF’s faculty, created EMF Encircling the City in 2011 in collaboration with the Greensboro Public Library.

EMF String Fellows quartets travel to branch libraries to offer a free short program of major works from classical literature in the family-friendly settings.

The string players engage children and ignite their imagination and desire to learn — a shared mission with the library's summer reading program.

All programs are at 10:30 a.m. Here is the schedule:

• Wednesday, Glenn McNairy Branch, 4860 Lake Jeanette Road, 336-373-2015.

• Thursday, Glenwood Branch, 1901 W. Florida St., 336-297-5000.

• July 12, McGirt Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave., 336-373-5810.

• July 13, Kathleen Clay Edwards Branch, 1420 Price Park Road, 336-373-2923.

• July 18, Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway, 336-373-7540.

• July 20, Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Road, 336-373-2925.

• July 27, Central Library, 219 N. Church St., 336-373-2471.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.